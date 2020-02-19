Fortnite Oro: Who is it, and how do they fit in to Season 2?

We're getting to the point in the game cycle where everyone is speculating about what updates we'll be getting with the new season, and there are plenty of teases and leaks for us to work through. One of the items players have found in the game files is Fortnite Oro, who appears to be a gold skeleton complete with matching crown and other assorted bling. Will we see this mysterious character appear in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, and how will that tie in to the rest of theme running through the next instalment of Fortnite? Here's a look at everything we know so far, and what we can speculate about Fortnite Oro.

Who is Fortnite Oro?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Oro is a leaked legendary character skin found in the recent game files, which is currently unreleased and is rumoured to be the battle pass tier 100 reward for Chapter 2 Season 2. This gold character ties in with the other clues that the precious metal will feature heavily in the next season, including rumours that gold will become a fourth building material, the mention of Au (the chemical symbol for gold) in a recent teaser post on the Fortnite twitter account, and the inclusion of a gold hand print in various promotion images for Season 2 including those appearing in the real-world with mysterious phone messages.

Heres all the gold props i could find: pic.twitter.com/dSMRGx0kcNFebruary 5, 2020

In case there was any doubt about the precious metal heritage of this character, the word "oro" directly translates to "gold" in Spanish. The gold hand print appearing everywhere could potentially be a reference to the Greek myth of King Midas, who had the legendary ability to turn everything he touched into gold, though as the tale goes this ultimately lead to his downfall. Gold props have already been found within the files and have not officially appeared in the game as of yet, so it's possible these could be tied into the idea of regular items being converted into gold, either by Oro or another event.

We'll have to see how Fortnite Oro fits in to Season 2 and what role he plays in the grand scheme, but thankfully we don't have to wait long now to find out.

