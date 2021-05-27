Fortnite GHOST and SHADOW ruins locations - where to visit all three

The Fortnite GHOST and SHADOW ruins represent the fall of several once-mighty factions within the game, as their impressive bases that at times struck fear into the hearts of their enemies now lie in tatters. The Imagined Order has since risen to become the dominant force on the island, though it's possible that the featuring of these previous factions in the Fortnite Week 11 quests could hint at a comeback. At the very least, it gives you an opportunity to revisit these abandoned bases in Fortnite and remember what they once were. If you're ready to reminisce, then we've got all three of the Fortnite GHOST and SHADOW ruins locations for you.

Fortnite GHOST and SHADOW ruins locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked the Fortnite GHOST and SHADOW ruins locations on the map above, and as they're at almost opposite ends of the island you may want to split visiting them over several matches – unless you grab one of the nearby Fortnite motorboats and make a dash around the coast to the other side. For more details on where to find all three of these fallen bases, read on.

Fortnite GHOST ruins location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite GHOST ruins location is in the northwest corner of the map, which was formerly The Shark named location and is now the Sharky Shell landmark. If you haven't already figured things out from the name, it's the giant shark head and if you head inside through the mouth then you'll find the GHOST logo nestled in the ruins behind.

Fortnite SHADOW ruins location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite SHADOW ruins location can be found south of Dirty Docks along the coastline, northeast of Retail Row. This was once The Grotto named location, but it has since become flooded and inaccessible so is now simply the Brutus' Basin landmark. The are several water-filled silos here, and if you head to the dock on the east coast you'll see the SHADOW logo above a large shuttered entrance.

Fortnite REDACTED ruins location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite REDACTED ruins location is just southeast of Catty Corner, and is perhaps the most intriguing area on the map. This heavily fortified entrance to a bunker dug into the side of the mountain has sat dormant for several seasons, appearing as a landmark named **REDACTED** with no further explanation given. Head down the ramp towards those imposing blast doors and you should tick this third and final Fortnite GHOST and SHADOW ruins off your list.

