Fortnite Joneses locations - where are the Jonesy in Fortnite?

If you want to talk to the Joneses in Fornite you'll first need to know where are the Joneses in Fortnite. A number of Fortnite Jonesy variants were pulled from various timelines thanks to the Zero Point incident, and can now be found pacing around the island as Fortnite characters. There's Bunker Jonesy, Castaway Jonesy, Slurp Jonesy, Jonesy The First, and if you're working your way through the Spire quests then you'll need to talk to the Joneses in their assorted forms for one of the challenges. That means knowing where in Fortnite to find these agents of the Imagined Order is vital to your progress, and this is made trickier by one particular Jonesy who tends to roam around the map a lot. Never fear though, as we're here with a Fortnite Joneses locations guide to help you find and talk to them all.

Fortnite Joneses locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked the Fortnite Joneses locations for the four different Jonesy NPCs on the map above, with three of them always having the same fixed position:

Castaway Jonesy - on the island northeast of Steamy Stacks

- on the island northeast of Steamy Stacks Jonesy The First - inside the northwest corner house in Pleasant Park

- inside the northwest corner house in Pleasant Park Slurp Jonesy - inside the main Slurpy Swamp factory

However, things get a bit trickier when trying to talk to Bunker Jonesy in Fortnite, as rather than having a set home he instead spawns randomly at 'A Remote Residence'. There are at least ten different locations that have been identified as having Bunker Jonesy sightings, which we've marked on the map with question marks as possible spawn points. Unfortunately there's no way to guarantee where you'll find Bunker Jonesy in any given match, though if you're trying to track him down then the southeast corner of the island is the best place to aim for as five possible locations are all within reaching distance of each other.

To complete this quest, we recommend talking to the three Fortnite Joneses with a fixed location first, before going out in search of enough Bunker Jonesy meetings to meet your quota. With that done, you'll need to go back to Jonesy The First in Pleasant Park then take him on in a duel, so mare sure you bring a decent weapon with you and be ready for a fight.

