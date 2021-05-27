Fortnite spirit crystal at the tallest mountain - what is a spirit crystal and where to place it

To place a Fortnite spirit crystal at the tallest mountain you're going to need a head for heights, as you'll be ascending to the highest point on the map. It's been a while since we've had to visit the summit of this snowy peak, but the Fortnite Week 11 quests are here to ensure we get a good view over the entire island. You may be asking what is a Fortnite spirit crystal, and rightly so as this isn't an item that's been previously introduced in Fortnite, but don't worry as we're here to explain it all. If you're ready to place a Fortnite spirit crystal at the tallest mountain, this is how you do it.

What is a Fortnite spirit crystal

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The description of this quest suggests that a Fortnite spirit crystal is a physical object that you need to collect from somewhere, before carrying it to the top of the tallest mountain and placing it there. However, there is actually an outline of a Fortnite spirit crystal already showing at the top of the mountain, so all you should need to do is approach and interact with it.

Fortnite tallest mountain location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite tallest mountain is Mount Kay, which is the highest of the three named peaks in the southeast corner of the island. It's located just south of Catty Corner, and you can recognise it from a distance by the flag flying on top and the Weather Station directly below the summit. The quickest way to reach the top and place the Fortnite spirit crystal at the tallest mountain is to land there direct from the Battle Bus as the start of a match, otherwise it's a trek to the summit and you need to follow the snowy path as some of the exposed rock is too steep to climb. Interact with the prompt when you get there, and you can tick this quest off your list.

