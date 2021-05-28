Fortnite Warning Signs at Crop Circle locations - how to place warning signs at a Fortnite crop circle

Placing Fortnite warning signs at crop circle seems to be an appropriate response while we work out exactly what's going on with this strange symbol, though Farmer Steel is less than impressed. "Pranksters, aliens, whatever you are, if you come for my corn, there's going to be trouble" is the warning he issues to the perpetrator of this Fortnite crop circle, and it may only be a short matter of time now before we finish all of the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests to hopefully reveal their identity. With everything else going on, it's looking like aliens are the culprits, and this could have a knock-on effect for what happens next in Fortnite. For now, keep everyone safe and get those Fortnite warning signs at crop circle in position.

Currently the first few Foreshadowing quests are active, so you can already repair some Fortnite damaged telescopes, investigate the Fortnite downed black helicopter, and use Fortnite CB radios to intercept transmissions. Later you'll get the opportunity to destroy Fortnite spooky TV sets as well, but for the time being this is where to go and place warning signs at the Fortnite crop circle.

Fortnite Warning Signs at Crop Circle location

To place Fortnite warning signs at crop circle you're going to want to head to Colossal Crops, the main farm on the island which is just to the northeast of the central point. There, all of the corn that was previously growing in the fields has been cleared out, leaving the perfect open spaces for a Fortnite crop circle to appear. At the time of writing this alien insignia hasn't actually formed in the game, but when it does you'll just need to approach it then interact with the outlines of warning signs surrounding it to place them.

