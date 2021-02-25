Fortnite Zero Point location - where is it and how to enter the Zero Point

The Fortnite Zero Point is one of the most striking additions made to the game during the current season, and if you followed the opening cinematic then you'll know that it's of grave concern to Agent Jonesy. He's been frantically gathering the best hunters from across all realities and enlisting them to help him stop anyone from escaping 'The Loop', though what this actually means hasn't been fully explained yet. You don't need to know the complete ins and outs of this to take on the related part of the Fortnite Week 13 quests, but you do need to know where to find this object and how to reach it.

Let's be honest, if you've played Fortnite at any point this season then it'll be hard for you to have missed the huge pulsing ball of energy floating in the air above the island, however you still need to know how to enter it. That's why we're on hand, so let us explain exactly how to enter the Zero Point in Fortnite.

Fortnite Zero Point location

The Fortnite Zero Point is the large glowing orb hovering over the desert crater, which is pretty much in the dead center of the island. You can see it up in the sky from quite a distance away, and it's also identifiable from your map as a small blue circle surrounded by a purple glow emanating from it.

How to enter the Zero Point in Fortnite

To enter the Zero Point in Fortnite you just need to come into contact with it, though this is easier said than done due to its height above the ground. It is possible to build your way up to the Fortnite Zero Point, though you'll need a decent amount of mats and doing so will leave you very exposed to other players knocking down your construction, followed quickly by a fall damage elimination to put you out of the game. Therefore, your best bet is to simply glide over to the Fortnite Zero Point once you exit the battle bus, which takes all the hassle out of getting up there to it.

