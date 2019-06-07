Fortnite Fortbytes 70 - Accessible by skydiving through the floating rings above Lazy Lagoon with the Vibrant contrails equipped

Fortnite Fortbyte 70 is the latest one you need to grab and this time, it's a little bit different. You need to have reached battle pass tier 26 in order to unlock the Vibrant contrail, but you don't actually need to interact with this Fortbyte in order to collect it. Fortbyte 70 is acquired by simply skydiving through some floating rings with the Vibrant contrail equipped, but you need to know where to look.
Keep your fingers crossed for a battle bus flight path that crosses Lazy Lagoon, because that's where you need to dive out to find Fortnite Fortbyte 70. If not, make sure you deploy your glider at the closest point and float over till you can skydive down through the rings. As long as you've got the Vibrant contrail equipped, there should be four multicoloured rings to dive through. They gradually get smaller as you plummet towards the ground but they're not too difficult to hit; as soon as you pass through the fourth consecutive ring the Fortbyte should be collected.
If you're just finding out about Fortnite Fortbytes then I'm so sorry, it's probably already too late. A new Fortbyte appears on the map every day in Fortnite and there are 100 in total. You can only gather these collectible computer chips during Fortnite Season 9 for an as yet unexplained reward, so the FOMO of not getting them all before Fortnite Season 10 starts is strong. As you slowly gather them all an image is being revealed that presumably is a clue either to the prize you'll earn, or the future of Fortnite. Maybe both.
How you get each one varies. Some are collected simply by playing - through XP landmarks or reaching certain Battle Pass Tiers - others require you jump through hoops. Not literally (yet) but rather go to certain locations to find them and occasionally wear outfits or perform actions to activate the Fortbyte you find there. Here's all the Fortnite Fortbyte's we have so far, with links to how to unlock previous ones.
Fortnite Fortbyte Challenges
Here's where we'll list all the Fortnite Fortbyte Challenges as they go live. If you have to go anywhere or perform any additional steps you'll be able to click the link to see more, otherwise it'll just be a case of hitting XP, Tiers, wins and so on.
- Awarded for gaining 175,000 XP
- ?
- ?
- ?
- ?
- Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert
- Accessible by using the Cuddle Up Emoticon inside a rocky umbrella
- Found within Junk Junction
- Awarded for completing 6 challenges from Week 5
- Awarded for gaining 60,000 XP
- ?
- ?
- Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #2
- ?
- ?
- Found in a desert house with too many chairs
- Found inside a wooden fish building
- ?
- ?
- ?
- ?
- Accessible by using Rox Spray in an underpass
- ?
- Found within Fatal Fields
- Awarded at Battle Pass Tier 40
- Accessible with the Bunker Jonesy outfit near a snowy bunker
- ?
- ?
- ?
- ?
- Found at a meteor crater overlook
- Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northern most point
- ?
- ?
- Awarded for gaining 225,000 XP
- Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island
- ?
- ?
- Awarded for completing 6 challenges from Week 2
- ?
- Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the DurrrBurger restaurant
- Awarded for completing 6 challenges from Week 3
- ?
- Awarded at Battle Pass Tier 20
- ?
- Awarded at Battle Pass Tier 100
- Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp, and a crashed battlebus
- ?
- ?
- Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins
- ?
- ?
- ?
- Awarded for completing 6 challenges from Week 4
- Found within Haunted Hills
- ?
- Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 5 times
- ?
- ?
- ?
- Accessible by using Sunbird Spray on a frozen waterfall
- ?
- ?
- Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain
- ?
- Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 30 times
- ?
- Found within a snowy town book shop
- Found inside a stone pig building
- Accessible by skydiving through the rings above Lazy Lagoon with the Vibrant contrail equipped
- Awarded for completing 6 challenges from Week 1
- Found within Salty Springs
- ?
- Found in a filing cabinet inside an assassin's basement on the desert coast
- ?
- Found behind a historical diorama in an insurance building
- Found within a track side taco shop
- ?
- Found within an arcade
- Accessible by using the Bunker Basher Pickaxe to smash the rock at the highest point of the Volcano rim
- Accessible in the daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge
- Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of The Block
- ?
- Awarded at Battle Pass Tier 60
- Awarded for gaining 30,000 XP
- ?
- Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 15 times
- Found somewhere within map location J3
- ?
- Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 50 times
- Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #4
- Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lavafall
- ?
- ?
- ?
- Awarded at Battle Pass Tier 80
- ?
- ?
- Awarded for gaining 125,000 XP
- ?
