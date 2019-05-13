How to find Fortnite Fortbyte 47, between a Reboot Van, pirate camp, and a crashed battlebus

Fortbyte 47 asks you to look between a Reboot Van, pirate camp and a crashed battlebus, which actually translates as 'in the forest edge just west of Lazy Lagoon'. This Fortnite Fortbyte is an easy pick up as it's just out in the open and doesn't require any skins, emotes or other messing about - just find it and pick it up to collect the reward.

To actually find it you need to head here on the map, just west of Lazy Lagoon and near the forest edge furthest from the water by a pirate camp:

There's a tiny bit of hit and miss to this as the Fortbyte is hidden in among the trees. That makes it hard to glide in, although if you're doing that at the start of the game be prepared for a bunch of other people doing the same. You're better off dropping somewhere else near by to gear up before heading in there after the initial rush from the battle bus.

How ever you get there you'll want to head to the pirate camp to the west of Lazy Lagoon, as the most prominent nearby landmark, and look around the path that leads to and from it. You probably won't look for long as it's hard to miss a big blue glowing floating computer chip just sort of laying about:

Scoop that bad boy up and you've ticked off one more of the 100 needed in total to complete Fortnite Season 9's grindy daily fetch quest. There's going to be at least one new Fortbyte a day according to Epic, who clearly want us all to load up and play the game daily from here on in. Whatever this will eventually unlock is still a secret but you won't be able to collect Fortbytes after Season 9 so it's now or never for as long as this season lasts.

Fortnite tips | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges | Fortnite Utopia Challenges | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite Party Assist | Fortnite ping system | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite 2FA | Fortnite Season 10