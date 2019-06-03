How to get Fortnite Fortbyte 91, found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #4

If you're looking for Fortnite Fortbyte 91, which is found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #4, then you've come to the right place as the solution isn't immediately obvious. Unlike the Fortnite Utopia Challenges, where you'll find a visual clue within the loading screen to track down some secret Battle Stars, there's nothing about the image of Loading Screen #4 that reveals where the Fortbyte can be found. That's because the clue is actually in the text description of the loading screen, which can be found when you view it within your locker, and it reads "Sandstorm and Scimitar race to the Keyboard King ATM, and the winner always gets paid". Sneaky!

This means the area we need to visit is on the west side of Paradise Palms, as we've shown on the Fortnite map below, so make your way there:

When you arrive on the main street running through the west side of Paradise Palms, look for the Keyboard King cafe - it's pretty hard to miss the giant neon sign flashing on the front! Down by the roadside next to this building you'll see an ATM cash machine, and as you approach it the prompt will appear to collect Fortnite Fortbyte 91. You can either grab it straight away, or smash the ATM with your harvesting tool to reveal the microchip first and then pick it up. Either way, you're done here once you've added it to your collection.

So that one was pretty easy, once you know about the description for Loading Screen #4 of course. From this location, you can fan out into many different buildings to find chests and load up on loot, though Paradise Palms is a reasonably popular landing location so watch out for other players. Don't forget to keep an eye on our complete Fortnite Fortbytes guide, for daily updates on the newest locations revealed, so you can keep chipping away at decrypting that puzzle and unlock some new rewards on the way.

