Where to get Fortnite Fortbyte 72, found within Salty Springs

It's time to hunt down Fortnite Fortbyte 72, and the only clue we're given for this one is that it's found within Salty Springs. That's not a lot to go on really, and although Salty Springs isn't the biggest point of interest in Fortnite there are still plenty of places to search where a microchip could be hiding. Don't worry though, as we've already put in the work to track down the latest Fortbyte in Fortnite Season 9, so let's cut to the chase and show you exactly where to go.

Naturally, you'll want to drop in to Salty Springs for this, and should aim for the northwest corner of the street on the Fortnite map, as we've marked here:

When you're on the streets of Salty Springs, look for a red overturned car surrounded by orange safety barriers and barrels. Fortnite Fortbyte 72 is hiding away inside the car next to the seats, so is very easy to overlook if you're sprinting past - and we definitely didn't do that the first time we went through this area... You can simply reach through the windshield to collect it, or smash up the car first to show it who's boss, but either way once you've picked it up you'll have another collectible marked off your list.

And that's it, it really is that simple. With the number of attics and basements found within the houses of Salty Springs, it's quite handy that this collectible is just sat out in the open - though obviously that leaves you exposed when you're gathering it so don't hang around for too long admiring the scenery. Once you've grabbed it and moved on, make sure you pay a visit to our complete Fortnite Fortbytes guide for daily updates on all the microchip locations available, so you can decrypt as much as the puzzle as possible.

Fortnite tips | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges | Fortnite Utopia Challenges | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite Party Assist | Fortnite ping system | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite 2FA | Fortnite Season 10