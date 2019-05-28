How to get Fortnite Fortbyte 77, found within a track side taco shop

We're on the search for Fortnite Fortbyte 77, and after a few of the other recent collectibles have had specific requirements in order to unlock them, it's nice to get one without any restrictions attached. The clue for this one is that it's found within a track side taco shop, and when it comes to tracks in Fortnite there's only one that matters - the race track in the northeast corner of the desert biome.

The area we're interested in is the southwest corner of the race track, as we've indicated on the Fortnite map, so head on over there to get started:

From the track side, the building in the southwest corner just looks like a tiered stand for watching races, but if you head around to the other side of it you'll see that it's actually a taco shop, which is handy as that's exactly what we're looking for. Go around the back and ignore the "Employees Only" sign to enter the taco shop through the door, then turn right and you'll see Fortnite Fortbyte in the corner near the oven. With no other requirements for this one, simply collect it and you're ready to move on.

Nice and simple, just how we like it - though we expect there will be many trickier collectibles to find as Fortnite Season 9 rolls on, so enjoy easy ones like this while you can. From the track side taco shop, you can head north to the main garages or east to the smaller garages, both of which should contain plenty of chests and loot. Then you have a choice of heading to Lonely Lodge, Mega Mall, or Paradise Palms, depending on where the Storm is forming by this point. With this microchip dealt with, remember to check out our complete Fortnite Fortbytes guide for daily updates on all the new locations revealed, so you can work towards decrypting the puzzle.

