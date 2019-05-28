Where to find Fortnite Fortbyte 32, accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northern most point

If you want to collect Fortnite Fortbyte 32, then the first thing you need is the Kyo Pet Back Bling. As this doesn't unlock until Battle Pass Tier 28, you might have to make some more Fortnite progress and rack up additional Battle Stars to get to that level. The other important factor to note is that once you've unlocked this Fortnite Season 9 reward, you must ensure you have the default style selected when you equip the back bling - this style is the red body with the blue eyes, as players have reported that using other unlockable styles prevents the microchip from appearing for collection.

With this robocat on your back, head to the northern most point of the Fortnite map, as we've marked below:

If you've been working your way through the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges then you may already be aware of the northern most point on the map, as it formed part of one of the challenges from last season. To locate it, you want to go north of the television studio next to Junk Junction, and you'll know you're in the right place when you see a path running through some trees with a little compass north sign at the end. Bear left from the path towards the clump of rocks, and you'll spot Fortnite Fortbyte 32 nestled in the middle - as long as you have the default style of the Kyo Pet Back Bling equipped you should be able to grab it and move on.

With the Fortbyte collected, you can go back down the path and clear out the studio, if you haven't already, then either take the Junk Junction / Haunted Hills route or check out the current configuration of The Block. Don't forget to keep an eye on our complete Fortnite Fortbytes guide, where we have regular updates covering all of the collectible locations revealed to date.

