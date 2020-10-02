Fortnite Defeat Wolverine: How to find his location and defeat Wolverine in Fortnite

The time has come to defeat Wolverine in Fortnite, now that he's out of hiding and roaming the island, but as with the other heroes his memory has been wiped so you'll need to tame this beast to add him to your squad. This assignment kicks off the final set of Fortnite Wolverine challenges, but don't think for a second that taking down Weapon X is going to be a walk in the park – or should that be woods – as he's a tricky NPC to find in the first place, and when you locate him in Fortnite he's not going down without an epic fight. If you're ready to do battle with Logan, then here's everything you need to know about how to find and defeat Wolverine in Fortnite.

Fortnite Wolverine location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the start of each match, Wolverine will spawn in a random point around Weeping Woods or Slurpy Swamp. However, he also patrols around these areas once the battle royale is in progress, so he could be anywhere within those named locations and you'll need to do some searching to find him.

How to find Wolverine in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you're going to be searching a wide area to find Wolverine, an excellent tool to help you with this is to turn on the Visualize Sound Effects option under the Audio settings menu. This puts little icons on your screen to indicate the direction sounds such as gunfire or chest chimes are coming from, but you also get a footstep icon showing the direction where a player (or NPC) is walking nearby – as this appears from quite a distance away you can use it to hone in on a possible Wolverine location as he walks around, whether you're on foot or even hovering low over the area in a helicopter to cover ground faster.

How to defeat Wolverine in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll want to make sure you've got some decent weapons and shields to hand before you try to defeat Wolverine in Fortnite, because as soon as you start attacking him he'll sprint towards you and go on the offensive. He only has a melee weapon, but his claws can deal large amounts of damage, so keep moving and jump out of the way when he starts swinging his talons. His health also regenerates over time, so don't let up on your attacks for too long or he'll begin recovering. Once you've knocked him down, finish him off to defeat Wolverine in Fortnite and add his outfit to your locker.

