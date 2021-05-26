Fortnite CB Radios locations - how to use the CB radios to hear hidden messages

You need to find Fortnite CB radios to help out Bunker Jonesy, as he's convinced that they've started talking to him. He follows this up by saying "I hope she knows what she's getting herself in to", which only serves to heighten the mystery around the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests. Whose voice did he hear, are aliens communicating over the radio frequencies, or is there a more sinister conspiracy afoot in Fortnite? We'll hopefully find out soon, and if you use the Fortnite CB radios then it may help answer some of these questions.

At the time of writing only two of the Foreshadowing quests are available, so if you haven't already repaired some Fortnite damaged telescopes and investigated the Fortnite downed black helicopter then you can go and do them now. You'll also be able to place Fortnite warning signs at crop circle and destroy some Fortnite spooky TV sets when those go live at a later date, but for now here's everything we know about the Fortnite CB radios.

Fortnite CB Radios locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find the Fortnite CB radios at various places outdoors, either beside a wooden shack or one of the big metal storage containers. You can identify them as they're sat on fold out tables next to tin foil hats – another nod to the alien conspiracy. We've identified five Fortnite CB radios locations for you to tune in to the hidden messages, which are marked on the map as follows: