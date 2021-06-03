Fortnite artifacts locations - where to raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle

Some new Fortnite artifacts have come to the attention of Lara Croft, so her task for you is to go out there and raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle. Although you only need to grab one of the Fortnite artifacts from each of those locations, there are actually several of them to choose from, which should help you out during the Fortnite Week 12 quests if other players have also made a beeline for the same area. Lara thinks these could be tied to some kind of ritual in Fortnite, but the only way to investigate that is to gather them up and see what happens. If you're ready to crack their secrets, then here are all of the Fortnite artifacts locations from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle.

Fortnite artifacts locations from Stealthy Stronghold

In total there are four Fortnite artifacts locations from Stealthy Stronghold, and these are colorful multiple-headed totems in a similar Aztec style to the Sunny Steps point of interest seen back in Chapter 1. We've marked all of them on the map above, and have some additional pointers to help track them down:

Inside the smaller west temple at ground level near a chest In the southeast corner of the large central temple by some tree roots Inside the smaller central temple at ground level On a hill towards the northeast corner by a broken wall

Fortnite artifacts locations from Coral Castle

There are another four Fortnite artifacts locations from Coral Castle, and here you're looking for golden fish statues – be aware that several of them are underwater and therefore harder to spot. Again we've tagged where to find them on the map above, along with some extra descriptions if needed:

In the water under the ornate bridge to the north side On top of the rock hill to the northeast In the water of the central pool inside the main castle building Inside the smaller building to the south at ground level

