Fortnite Week 12 quests - how to beat all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 12

The Fortnite Week 12 quests are upon us, and there's plenty of hunting to be done as you need to eliminate a spire guardian and some predators, before you dial back the aggression to tame some boars and fly with a chicken. These Fortnite quests also involve revisiting the Zero Point as it looks to become relevant to the Fortnite storyline once again, as well as raiding some artifacts for Lara Croft and getting crafty with pistols. There's a lot to keep you busy this week, but if you follow our guidance then you'll find everything you need a lot quicker, so let us fill you in on all the details for the Fortnite Week 12 quests.

Fortnite Week 12 quests Season 6

Stage 1 of 3: Visit the Zero Point (1)

Stage 2 of 3: Craft pistols (3)

Stage 3 of 3: Defeat a spire guardian (1)





Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle (2)





Stage 1 of 3: Hunt predators (3)

Stage 2 of 3: Tame boars (3)

Stage 3 of 3: Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops (1)

If you're not sure about the best way to tackle any of these tasks, then we've got some additional pointers to help you with all of the Fortnite Week 12 quests in Season 6:

Visit the Zero Point

The Fortnite Zero Point is making another appearance on the island, and this time it's at the top of The Spire in the middle of the map. Ascend the spiralling path around it and you'll reach the Zero Point landmark once you get to the top.

Craft pistols

To craft pistols you first need to find a Makeshift Revolver, then use Fortnite crafting to combine it with four Animal Bones or Mechanical Parts to assemble either a Primal Pistol or Revolver.

Defeat a spire guardian

Spire guardians are NPCs that patrol around Fortnite Guardian Towers, so head to one of the six locations and do battle with them. They can prove difficult opponents as they teleport around, so keep moving and aim for headshots to reduce their shields and HP quickly.

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle

There are actually four Fortnite artifacts in both Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle, though you only need to collect one of each. Our separate guide has all of their locations so you can help Lara Croft out.

Hunt predators

Predators such as Fortnite wolves and Fortnite raptors can be found roaming around certain areas, especially Stealthy Stronghold and Weeping Woods, though they do tend to wander during matches and can be found a distance away from their starting positions.

Tame boars

You can tame Fortnite boars by either crafting a Hunter's Cloak from a piece of Meat and two Animal Bones, or distracting them by throwing Fortnite foraged items, then quickly approaching and following the Tame prompt. There are three boars in a pen on the south side of Colossal Crops, making that a great place to get this done.

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops

There are several Fortnite chickens in and around Colossal Crops, so approach one and quickly hit the Grab prompt to hoist it over your head. Jump when you're in the Colossal Crops area and you'll perform a chicken glide in the right location to clear this task.

