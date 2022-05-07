FIFA 22 Captains guide with boosts for Cahill, Reus and Lacazette

FIFA 22 Captains is a new card type celebrating players who've skippered their teams at club or country level. It's the first FIFA 22 promo to mix in past players, such as Abedi Pele and Tim Cahill, with contemporary ones. The campaign ran during April, comprising two different teams and an assortment of Objective and SBC rewards. Below we explain how the promo works, and fill you in on the complete FIFA 22 Captains card list.

How does the FIFA 22 Captains promo work?

Captains are a spin-off of the FIFA 22 Heroes card set which launched this season, delivering old-school players who fall slightly short of FIFA 22 Icons status. However, while all Heroes cards represent past greats, the Captains promo includes modern-day players too, such as Villa defender Tyrone Mings (CB, 90) and West Ham midfielder Jamie Noble (CM, 89).

Past players earn specific ‘Hero Captain’ status. For instance, Team 1 featured four: Antonio Di Natale (ST, 93), Diego Milito (ST, 93), Freddie Ljungberg (LM, 92) and Clint Dempsey (CAM, 91). As with Heroes they’re linked to a particular league, but with an occasional twist: some of these leagues are different to those on their initial Heroes card. So while Milito was originally assigned to Serie A, his new item switches things up to La Liga Santander.

Who is in FIFA 22 Captains Team 1?

15 items were dropped into packs on the promo’s start date of Friday, April 8. In addition to the names above such as Ljungberg and Demspey, we scored Marco Reus (CF, 93), Wissam Ben Yedder (ST, 92), and Hugo Lloris (GK, 92). These items replaced their usual cards in packs until Friday, April 15.

From the modern-day players, Ben Yedder is the priciest Team 1 card to pick up at 868,000 coins. Working on a budget? Aim for current Koln skipper Jonas Hector (CDM, 87) for 16,000 coins instead.

Is there a FIFA 22 Captains Team 2 leak?

While social media leaks have been regular throughout this season, EA did a watertight job of keeping future FUT Captains cards secret. We knew Team 2 is dropping on Friday, April 15, but any details beyond that fact were simply rumours.

The Heroes item most wanted upgraded to Captain status belongs to David Ginola, whose 89-rated standard card still sells for 278,000 coins. However, Ginola rarely captained any of his club sides – which would make a new card in this campaign tenuous at best.

Indeed Ginola missed out in Team 2. Instead, fellow Ligue 1 legend Abedi Pele (CAM, 94) was its top-rated player. Three other past favourites got new cards: Joe Cole (RW, 92), Ivan Cordoba (CB, 92) and Robbie Keane (ST, 92). Real Madrid left-back Marcelo topped the contemporary card list with an OVR of 94, with Jordan Henderson (CDM, 93) and Alexandre Lacazette (ST, 93) also scoring fresh items.

Are there any FIFA 22 Captains objectives?

Yep! By completing in-game objectives you could earn a FUT Captains version of Borussia Mönchengladbach talisman Lars Stindl. It’s 89-rated, and required you to complete four Objectives sets in the Live FUT Friendly: Chosen One match type – such as winning four matches, or scoring two volleys.

Additional objective reward include Lorient skipper Fabien Lemoine – who gets a huge OVR hike from 73 to 88 – and Sheffield United goal machine Billy Sharp.

What about a FIFA 22 Captains SBC?

Every major FUT campaign incorporates some kind of SBC (Squad Building Challenge), and Captains follows that trend. The first one dropped on Friday, April 8 and was for Spanish winger Joaquin. His 92-rated new card also features 91 pace, 94 passing, and 92 dribbling. To earn it you needed to submit three different SBC line-ups, based around Spain, La Liga, and an 82-rated TOTW player.

Further SBCs included Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini, outgoing Manchester City skipper Fernandinho, and former Everton and Millwall favourite Tim Cahill. All have been added to the complete FUT Captains card list below.

Is this the last set of possible FIFA 22 Heroes upgrades?

Not necessarily. Over to EA for the answer to this one: “There may be additional versions [of Heroes] made available as part of select FUT 22 campaigns and programs,” it says. Tease-tactic…

Where can I see the full FIFA 22 Captains card list?

We’ve pieced it together below for you. As of Saturday, May 7, this is the complete FIFA 22 Captains list:

Abedi Pele (CAM, Ligue 1) – 94

Marcelo (LB, Real Madrid) – 94

Antonio Di Natale (ST, Serie A) – 93

Diego Milito (ST, La Liga) – 93

Marco Reus (CF, Dortmund) – 93

Alexandre Lacazette (ST, Arsenal) – 93

Jordan Henderson (CDM, Liverpool) – 93

Mario Gomez (ST, Bundesliga) – 93

Freddie Ljungberg (LM, Premier League) – 92

Joe Cole (RW, Premier League) – 92

Ivan Cordoba (CB, Serie A) – 92

Robbie Keane (ST, Premier League) – 92

Joaquin (RM, Real Betis) – 92 [SBC only]

Hugo Lloris (GK, Tottenham) – 92

Fabio Quagliarella (ST, Sampdoria) – 92

Wassim Ben Yedder (ST, Monaco) – 92

Lorenzo Insigne (LW, Napoli) – 92

Fernandinho (CDM, Manchester City) – 92 [SBC only]

Giorgio Chiellini (CB, Piemonte Calcio) – 92 [SBC only]

Tim Cahill (ST, Premier League) – 91 [SBC only]

Clint Dempsey (CAM, MLS) – 91

Koke (CM, Atletico Madrid) – 91

Jose Fonte (CB, LOSC) – 91

Tyrone Mings (CB, Aston Villa) – 90

Samir Handanovic (GK, Inter) – 90

James Ward-Prowse (CM, Southampton) – 90

Lars Stindl (CAM, M’gladbach) – 89 [Objectives only]

Mark Noble (CM, West Ham) – 89

Iker Muniain (CAM, Athletic Bilbao) – 89

Lorenzo Pellegrini (CAM, Roma FC) – 89

Dusan Tadic (LW, Ajax) – 89

Pepe (CB, FC Porto) – 89 [SBC only]

Seamus Coleman (RB, Everton) – 88

Christian Gunter (LB, SC Freiberg) – 88

Liam Cooper (CB, Leeds) – 88

Christopher Trimmel (RWB, Union Berlin) – 88

Dedryck Boyata (CB, Hertha Berlin) – 88

Fabien Lemoine (CDM, Loreint) – 88 [Objectives only]

Leo Dubois (RB, OL) – 87

Jonas Hector (CDM, Koln) – 87

Billy Sharp (ST, Sheffield United) – 74 [Objectives only]

Gary Medel (CDM, Bologna) – 74 [Objectives only]

