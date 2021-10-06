FIFA 22 best teams guide: Bayern, Paris SG, Man City and more

The FIFA 22 best teams list sees FC Bayern narrowly pip a new-look Paris Saint-Germain to top spot. PSG added several high profile stars over the summer, culminating in that Lionel Messi chap, but it was not enough to knock the German giants from the FIFA 22 pinnacle. Manchester City remain the strongest Premier League side, and are perhaps the most well-rounded team in the game, but who else makes the top ten? We profile them all in our FIFA 22 best teams guide.

Bayern Munich: 258

Attack: 92

Midfield: 85

Defence: 81

If you have Robert Lewandowski (92) in your team, the chances are your attack is going to be very potent. A supporting cast of Thomas Muller (87), Leroy Sane (84) and Serge Gnabry (85), with Kingsley Coman (86) on the bench for additional firepower, gives the Bavarians a deadly strikeforce.

The double-pivot of Leon Goretzka, whose recent time in the gym has not gone unnoticed with 88 strength, and Joshua Kimmich in a 4-2-3-1 forms the team’s nerve centre.

If you have a need for speed, Alphonso Davies is the third fastest player in FIFA 22 with a 96 rating in acceleration and sprint speed. Coman has a sprint speed of 93 and Sane weighs in with 89. In goal, they still have one of the best: Manuel Neuer is rated 90 overall. Good luck getting past him.

Paris Saint-Germain: 257

Attack: 89

Midfield: 83

Defence: 85

Where to even start with this squad? When the ‘worst’ attackers in the front three are rated 91 each (Neymar and Kylian Mbappe), you’ll score goals. Messi edges his striking partners (93) to round off an otherworldly trio.

The biggest reboot for the French powerhouse is at the back. Gianluigi Donnarumma (89) is a slight upgrade over Keylor Navas (88). Sergio Ramos (88) makes a formidable centre-back partnership with Marquinhos (87). Hakimi’s (85) addition at right-back decorates PSG's new defensive look nicely. Plus there’s no shortage of depth with Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria and Presnel Kimpembe waiting in the wings.

Manchester City: 256

Attack: 85

Midfield: 85

Defence: 86

Pep Guardiola’s side are the most well-rounded team in the game. They also boast the best central midfielder with Kevin De Bruyne (91). That helps. Rodri (86) and Ilkay Gundogan (85) partner the Belgian to help fuel the Man City machine. Defensively, they claim three players in the top three at their position: centre-back Ruben Dias (87), right-back Joao Cancelo (86) and goalkeeper Ederson (89).

New signing Jack Grealish (84) adds to the attackings riches on one wing. Pick your poison with Raheem Sterling (88) or Riyad Mahrez (86) on the opposite one. Perhaps City’s weak point in the centre forward position. Not directly replacing Aguero (87) has necessitated the use of Ferran Torres (82) down the middle.

Liverpool: 254

Attack: 86

Midfield: 83

Defence: 85

Jurgen Klopp’s swashbuckling side could not quite live up to their Premier League winning season of 2019/20 and are looking to knock Manchester City off the top spot in the 2021/22 campaign.

The Reds enjoy a stacked defence with two of the top-rated players at their position: centre-back Virgil van Dijk (89) and left-back Andy Robertson (87). Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara had injury-plagued and inconsistent seasons respectively, but their partnership with holding midfielder Fabinho still forms a formidable midfield.

The dynamic Sadio Mane (89) and Mohamed Salah (89) flank Roberto Firmino (85) in a 4-3-3 false-9 formation. Diogo Jota (82) gives Liverpool a tidy alternative attacking option.

Manchester United: 252

Attack: 85

Midfield: 84

Defence: 83

Manchester United swung for the fences in the transfer market landing Raphael Varane (86), Jadon Sancho (87) and causing an internet meltdown with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo (91). Paul Pogba (87) and Bruno Fernandes (88) may rain down on opposition goalkeepers from a distance. Pogba has 90 shot power and 84 long shots. Fernandes boasts 89 in both.

Don’t forget Marcus Rashford, who has 92 shot power, 86 acceleration and 93 sprint speed making him a better option on the wing to rising star Mason Greenwood (78). In other teams, Edinson Cavani would star. But Ronaldo’s 95 finishing, 90 heading accuracy and four-star weak foot ensure the Portuguese forward finds the net in an array of deadly and delightful ways.

Real Madrid: 252

Attack: 84

Midfield: 85

Defence: 83

A midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro is one to envy. 18-year-old starlet Eduardo Camavinga’s 78 rating is pretty low considering his obvious talent and upside. That should go north in no time.

Karim Benzema (87) spearheads the attack and is flanked by Gareth Bale (82) and Eden Hazard (85). Do not forget about the Belgian. His stint in Madrid has not gone to plan so far, but his 89 dribbling and 88 ball control coupled with four-star skill moves make the ex-Chelsea favourite more than a handful.

Chelsea: 251

Attack: 84

Midfield: 86

Defence: 81

The defending European champions have frightening talent across the board. When Ben Chillwell, Christian Pulisic and Saul Niguez have to settle for a place on the bench, you know you are dealing with quality.

Midfielders Jorginho (85) and N’golo Kante (90) anchor the 3-4-3 Thomas Tuchel deploys. The returning Romelu Lukaku brings a terrifying blend of speed (87) and strength (95). He’s the focal point of an attack which also features Kai Harvertz and Mason Mount. Reece James (81) and Marcos Alonso (79) present mild weaknesses, but whatever they lack in defence they more than make up for in attack.

Atletico Madrid: 250

Attack: 84

Midfield: 83

Defence: 83

Antoine Griezmann’s return to partner Luis Suarez up front adds extra juice to Diego Simeone’s rugged team. The Frenchman is a versatile attacking piece allowing for the La Liga champions to mix and match with their other stars Marcos Llorente and Yannick Carrasco.

Jan Oblak is the toughest of tests in goal. The Slovenian is rated 91 overall and his cat-like reactions are reflected in his 90-rated reflexes. There is plenty of depth, too. The attacking 3-5-2 means there is no place in the XI for Kieran Trippier, but he remains a quality option. Joao Felix has struggled to live up to his lofty £113m price tag, but provides a welcome injection of speed to the Atletico front line if required.

Piemonte Calcio (Juventus): 248

Attack: 82

Midfield: 82

Defence: 84

This team is set up perfectly to hit opponents on the break. A mean defence of Leonardo Bonucci (85), Matthijs de Ligt (85), Danilo (81) and Alex Sandro (83) provide the backbone of The Old Lady. (Incredibly, Giorgio Chiellini starts on the bench)

Manuel Locatelli and Adrian Rabiot are the distributors in midfield in a 4-4-1-1 and in attacking areas they have pace to burn. Federico Chiesa is fast becoming a world-class operator and on the opposite wing the ever-reliable, and speedy, Juan Cuadrado. All with Argentine Paulo Dybala acting as an enganche. Alvaro Mortata is not to everybody’s taste and probably isn’t the man you want replacing Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals, however.

Barcelona: 249

Attack: 85

Midfield: 84

Defence: 80

Barcelona without Lionel Messi just won’t feel the same. Their new-look attack is an exciting one on paper, though. Sergio Aguero (87), Memphis Depay (85) and Ousmane Dembele (83) leave room for plenty of fun to be had. Pedri is already a superstar at 18, as reflected in his 81 rating, which could be touching 90 by the time the season is done.

Defence is where the big concerns start. Gone is the era of peak Carles Puyol and Dani Alves. Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba remain to remind us of the good old days, but Eric Garcia (77) and Sergino Dest’s (76) inclusions into the XI throw into focus the period of transition.