FIFA 22 RTTF guide to all the new Road To The Final cards

FIFA 22 RTTF items were inevitable once the knockout stages of European competition edged into view, and sure enough the campaign got underway on Friday, February 18. RTTF stands for Road To The Final, and sees FIFA 22 Ultimate Team items for a select few individuals upgrade each time their side progresses in Europe. Among the first players featured are Sadio Mane, Jamie Vardy and Gareth Bale. How does it all work? We explain below, before taking you through the complete FIFA 22 RTTF cards list.

What is FIFA 22 RTTF and how does it work?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 22 Road To The Final cards pick up where the FIFA 22 RTTK (Road To The Knockouts) campaign left off. Each player receives a new uniquely coloured card. It’s already upgraded from their standard in-game item, and gets boosted further each time their club meets one of five real-life requirements.

Those requirements are:

First knockout win after Friday, February 18

Qualification for the quarter finals

Qualification for the semi-finals

Qualification for the final

Winning the tournament

For instance, Gareth Bale starts the promo on 89, but each time Real Madrid meet one of the above requirements then his OVR gets upgraded. First to 90, then 91, then 92, then 93, and finally – should Real win the Champions League – all the way to 95.

However, if they only complete the first two requirements before losing in the quarter-finals then Bale’s RTTFG card stays locked on 91 for the remainder of FIFA 22’s lifetime.

Who is in FIFA 22 RTTF Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

19 cards were unleashed on the FIFA 22 RTTF release date of Friday, February 19. Bale was one of them, clearly, while the 10 other players to earn UCL cards included Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (CAM, 92) and Chelsea’s Kai Havertz (CAM, 89).

Five players competing the Europa League scored new items, three of which started out with an overall rating of 87: Ansu Fati (LW, Barcelona), Hirving Lozano (RW, Napoli) and Alejandro Gomez (CAM, Sevilla).

Just three players were granted a UEFA Conference League card, although the first is a biggie: Leicester goal machine Jamie Vardy, with an initial OVR of 90. He’s joined by fellow countryman Chris Smalling (CB, FC Roma, 86) and Ligue 1 standout Boubacar Kamara (CDM, Marseille, 85).

Scroll to the foot of this feature for the complete FIFA 22 RTTF cards list.

When do FIFA 22 RTTF upgrades take place in game?

(Image credit: EA)

EA isn’t specific on this – merely stating that, “any Road To The Final item upgrades can take up to a few days to update in-game.”

Is there a FIFA 22 RTTF SBC?

(Image credit: EA)

As I write this there’s surprisingly no FIFA 22 Road To The Final SBC, although there’s a strong chance that changes by the time we update this feature on Friday, February 26. You can, however, grab a RTTF card through in-game objectives. It belongs to Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, and requires you to complete four gameplay tasks. They’re all based within Squad Battles and so fairly simple to tick off – just make sure to do so before 6pm on February 26, when the challenge comes to a climax.

Where can I see the full FIFA 22 RTTF cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

As is traditional with GR’s suite of guides, we have the full FIFA 22 RTTF cards list below. All are correct as of Saturday, February 19, and we’ll update the list again with any additional releases on Friday, February 25.

FIFA 22 RTTF Champions League cards

Sadio Mane (CAM, Liverpool) – 92

Gareth Bale (ST, Real Madrid) – 89

Kai Havertz (CAM, Chelsea) – 89

Marcos Llorente (CM, Atletico Madrid) – 88

Alexis Sanchez (CF, Inter Milan) – 88

Corentin Tolisso (CM, FC Bayern) – 88

Lisandro Martinez (CB, Ajax) – 87 [Objectives only]

Juan Cuadrado (RB, Piemonte Calcio) – 87

Presnel Kimpembe (CB, Paris SG) – 87

Alex Telles (LB, Manchester United) – 87

Renato Sanches (CM, LOSC) – 87

FIFA 22 RTTF Europa League cards

Josip Ilicic (CF, Atalanta) – 88

Ansu Fati (LW, Barcelona) – 87

Hirving Lozano (RW. Napoli) – 87

Alejando Gomez (CAM, Sevilla) – 87

Jarrod Bowen (RM, West Ham) – 86

FIFA 22 RTTF UEFA Conference League cards

Jamie Vardy (ST, Leicester City) – 90

Chris Smalling (CB, FC Roma) – 86

Boubacar Kamara (CDM, Marseille) – 85

