FIFA 22 Career Mode guide: pick the right club, scout the best players and master transfers

Take wonderkids all the way to the top using our FIFA 22 Career Mode guide

FIFA 22
FIFA 22 Career Mode can be intimidating, especially given the new tools EA has provided players with. Scouting and transfers have been expanded, and, overall, there’s a deeper, more complex experience to get lost in. To help guide you to glory, we’ve put together all the FIFA 22 essentials you should be aware of before you kick a ball in anger. Transfer tips – including the best FIFA 22 wonderkids – and a scouting overview can be found here. If you’re in need of some inspiration, there’s a deeper dive into some of the best teams to manage on Career Mode in FIFA 22.

Table of Contents:

