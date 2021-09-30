FIFA 22 OTW cards guide: Ones To Watch delivers dynamic Messi, Ronaldo and Lukaku items

The FIFA 22 OTW (Ones To Watch) campaign began before the game had even been released. First we received summer confirmation that Real Madrid defender David Alaba would receive a specially branded FIFA 22 item – see the trailer below. That was followed in September with the unveilings of Paris St Germain trio Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum. But who else is getting one, and what exactly do these cards do in Ultimate Team? GR’s FIFA 22 OTW guide explains all.

FIFA 22 OTW: How does it work?

FIFA 22 OTW cards see in-game players upgraded based on real-life performances. Every Wednesday at 6pm, EA releases a Team Of The Week (TOTW) squad featuring those who stood out in their domestic league in the previous weekend. If a Ones To Watch player appears in that squad, his OTW card is upgraded to exactly match the TOTW version.

Take Messi as an example. The Argentine’s OTW card is 93-rated, like his standard gold item. His inevitable first TOTW card will therefore be rated 94, and the OTW item will dynamically upgrade in order to match it.

Man Of The Match cards (MOTM), usually released on Fridays, also see OTW items auto-upgrade in the same way.

There’s an additional wrinkle this year, too. “New in FUT 22, OTW items will also be eligible for a ‘Wins to Watch’ upgrade, a one-time +1 In-Form boost if their team wins five matches out of their next ten domestic league games,” says EA. Those ten matches begin from Friday, October 1 onwards.

FIFA 22 OTW: Who are the best players available?

As I write this (on Thursday, September 30) the three best cards are profiled below. This feature will be updated over the next week with more profiles, with the full FIFA 22 OTW list expected to be complete in early October.

FIFA 22 OTW Lionel Messi

(Image credit: EA)

Following his move to PSG, little Leo once more tops the FIFA 22 ratings list – though that’s not really surprising, given that rival Ronaldo spent last season at an unlicensed club. (Juventus, who are known in FIFA 22 as Piemonte Calcio.) His OTW item kicks off the season with a 93 rating, and we’ll let you know how it’s looking price wise over the FIFA 22 release weekend.

FIFA 22 OTW Cristiano Ronaldo

(Image credit: EA)

After dominating at Barcelona and Juventus respectively, both of the world’s most famous players moved on this summer – and therefore Ronaldo joins Messi in scoring a FIFA 22 Ones To Watch item. It’s 91 rated at the season’s outset, with individual ratings of 87 pace, 93 shooting, 82 passing and 88 dribbling. Again like Messi, expect it to be a bank-breaker.

FIFA 22 OTW Romelu Lukaku

(Image credit: EA)

The big Belgian signed with Chelsea in the summer, and immediately pulled Arsenal’s defence all over the shop in a dominant debut. If that form continues he’ll score a handful of TOTW cards across the season, repeatedly boosting this OTW item. In the meantime, its default ratings are 83 physicality, 84 pace and 87 shooting, for an overall score of 88.

FIFA 22 OTW: The full OTW cards list

(Image credit: EA)

Below is every player confirmed to have an OTW card as of Thursday, September 30.