FIFA 22 Versus replaces FUT Freeze and here’s all you need to know

FIFA 22 Versus looks to be the main December campaign in this year’s edition, postponing community hopes for FIFA 22 Freeze and FIFA 22 Futmas. The campaign landed in FIFA 22 on Friday, December 10, and offers ‘Ice’ and ‘Fire’ versions of 14 major names, including Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Jesus and Adama Traore. Who else is included, how does it work, and where can you see the complete FIFA 22 Versus card list? You’ve guessed it – it’s all below, in your FIFA 22 Versus guide.

What is FIFA 22 Versus?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 22 Versus is a one-week campaign which offers new ‘Ice’ and ‘Fire’ cards for a select group of players. The 'Fire’ cards are available in packs from Friday, December 10 to Monday, December 13, at which point they’re replaced by ‘Ice’ cards until Friday, December 17.

“Fire in the belly or ice in the veins? Welcome to FUT Versus in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, where the biggest of rivals clash on the pitch to see who comes out on top,” says EA. “From opposing playing styles to the fiercest match-ups in world football, FUT Versus celebrates the opposing forces in football with special limited-time content in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.”

We’ll update this piece on the evening of December 13 with some Ice vs Fire comparisons, but it’s already safe to say that all cards in the campaign offer a significant upgrade. Take Gabriel Jesus. His base item features an overall rating of 83, with notable stats such as 84 pace, 81 shooting and 86 dribbling. His Versus Fire item jumps that OVR to 89, a leap of six attribute points, and boasts 93 pace (+9), 87 shooting (+6) and 91 dribbling (+5).

The key difference appears to apply to skill moves and weak foot. Christian Pulisic (LW, Chelsea, 87) is one of three players to have both items already released, via SBC. His Ice item has 5-star skill moves, while his Fire item boasts 5-star weak foot.

What are the most expensive FIFA 22 Versus prices?

(Image credit: EA)

The market is unlikely to settle down until 48 hours after Versus Ice cards land, but it’s safe to say that you’ll be paying seven figures for the campaign’s very best players. As I write this on launch night, Jesus’ Fire card is shifting for 1.56 million on the transfer market. Also topping the million barrier is Marcus Rashford (LM, Manchester United, 88) at 1,100,000 coins, while Federico Valverde (CM, Real Madrid, 87) is just short of that mega number on 930,000.

It’s tempting to buy the most enticing players straight away if you have the moolah to do so, but I recommend waiting until at least Tuesday in order to see how the Versus Ice set compares.

Is this the end for FIFA 22 Freeze and FIFA 22 Futmas?

(Image credit: EA)

Futmas was the long-standing, and much-loved, festive FIFA campaign which saw surprise new items released each day, and gifted players free stuff just for signing into the Web App. It was wildly popular, yet shockingly dumped last year in favour of FIFA 21 Freeze, where select players were upgraded due to their ice-cool temperaments. Or something. That campaign launched on Friday, December 11 2020, and ran for the rest of the month.

It looks, then, as though FIFA 22 Freeze and FIFA 22 Futmas are both non-starters, although there is one nugget of hope. FIFA 22 Versus cards depart packs on Friday, 17 December, and it’s incredibly unlikely that EA avoids running some kind of campaign across the Christmas period. So we might, just might, see one of those make a surprise return shortly before Santa drops down chimneys bearing PS5s for all.

Is there a FIFA 22 Versus SBC or objectives challenge?

(Image credit: EA)

Inevitably, yes. Almost all EA promos that launch on a Friday night deliver cards which can’t be found in packs or on the transfer market, and instead are unlocked via Squad Building Challenges (SBC) or in-game objectives. As of Friday, December 10, FIFA 22 Versus adds three new items in this way.

The FIFA 22 Versus SBC is for Christian Pulisic, and gives a hint of how the campaign dynamic will work once all cards are in the wild. Complete the SBC and you get to choose either his Ice or Fire card. Both are rated 87 overall, a boost of five points from his standard card, and both share a 93 pace rating. (Sensible, as otherwise everyone would choose the faster card.) Pulisic’ Ice card features 75 shooting, 87 passing, and 5-star skill moves, while his Fire card has 78 passing, 90 dribbling, and 5-star weak foot.

Two FIFA 22 Versus objectives rewards are also available, until 6pm on Friday, December 17. These are for either Fire or Ice versions of Nicola Tagliafico (LB, Ajax, 86) and Everton (LM, Benfica, 86).

Where can I see the full FIFA 22 Versus cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

Right here, right now. As of Friday, December 10, the complete FIFA 22 Versus cards list is as follows:

Gabriel Jesus (ST, Manchester City) - 89

Marcus Rashford (LM, Manchester United) - 88

Jules Kounde (CB, Sevilla) - 87

Federino Valverde (CM, Real Madrid) - 87

Christian Pulisic (LW, Chelsea) - 87 [SBC only]

Joe Gomez (CB, Liverpool) - 87

Nicolas Tagliafico (LB, Ajax) - 86 [objectives only]

Angel Correa (ST, Atletico Madrid) - 86

Adama Traore (LB, Wolves) - 86

Everton (LM, Benfica) - 86 [objectives only]

Roberto Pereyra (CM, Udinese) - 85

Kevin Mbabu (RB, Wolfsburg) - 85

Nico Schulz (LB, Dortmund) - 85

Alexis Claude-Maurice (CAM, Nice) - 84

FIFA 22 guide | FIFA 22 review | FIFA 22 tips | FIFA 22 best teams | FIFA 22 ratings | FIFA 22 career mode | FIFA 22 best young players | FIFA 22 coins | FIFA 22 Icons | FIFA 22 Heroes | FIFA 22 OTW | FIFA 22 RTTK | FIFA 22 Rulebreakers | FIFA 22 Numbers Up | FIFA 22 Versus | FIFA 22 Prime Gaming | FIFA 22 Next Generation | FIFA 22 chemistry styles | FIFA 22 kits | FIFA 22 patch notes | FIFA 22 formations | FIFA 22 skill moves | FIFA 22 celebrations | FIFA 22 stadiums | FIFA 22 leagues