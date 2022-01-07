FIFA 22 Headliners Team 2 drops new Salah, Vinicius Jr and Cancelo cards

FIFA 22 Headliners are the latest batch of dynamic cards to make their way into FIFA 22, following in the Predator-wearing footsteps of FIFA 22 Numbers Up, FIFA 22 RTTK and FIFA 22 OTW. It’s the latter Ones To Watch campaign which Headliners have the most in common with, as players receive boosts each time they appear in a TOTW squad – but these new items have additional wrinkles which I’ll get to below. We’ll also let you know the most expensive and cheapest cards, and run down the complete FIFA 22 Headliners cards list.

What are FIFA 22 Headliners items?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 22 Headliners are a set of dynamic cards which give each player an initial boost from their standard item, and are again upgraded if that player appears in a TOTW (Team Of The Week) squad. However, that’s not the only way they can earn boosts. Man Of The Match awards also earn the player an upgrade, and their card can be further improved based upon team performance: if at any point of the season his club wins four league matches in a row, that player will score yet another OVR increase.

Note that the following rule can only apply once. So if Liverpool go on an eight-match winning spree, Mo Salah (RW, 93) and Virgil van Dijk (CB, 91) get upgraded after the first four victories, but not after the next four.

Who was in FIFA 22 Headliners Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 22 Headliners Team 1 landed on Friday, December 31. Along with van Dijk the pick of the bunch was Paris St Germain megastar Kylian Mbappe (ST, 93), who immediately installed himself as the campaign’s most expensive card – more on that shortly. The only other Premier League player to join VVD was Chelsea’s Reece James (RWB, 87), while additional standout items included Kalidou Koulibaly (CB, Napoli, 89), Christopher Nkunku (CAM, RB Leipzig, 89), and Yannick Carrasco (LM, Atletico Madrid, 88).

What about FIFA 22 Headliners Team 2?

(Image credit: EA)

The 93-rated Mo Salah mentioned earlier appeared to be the instant fan-favourite among FIFA 22 Headliners Team 2, which dropped on Friday, January 7 and is in packs until 6pm on Friday, January 14. Then the community looked closer at the 99 pace rating awarded to Vinicius Jr (LW, 88) and the hype switched over to the Madrid winger. Joao Cancelo (RB, Manchester City, 90) should see his OVR – and price – continue to rise if he maintains his current form, while Joshua Kimmich (CDM, FC Bayern, 91) and Nicolo Barella (CM, Inter, 88) also stand out.

What can I expect from FIFA 22 Headliners prices?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 22 Headliners card prices are hefty if you want the best of the best, with Mbappe far and away the costliest. As I write this on Friday, January 7, you need to fork out 4.6 million coins to snag him on PlayStation, while his Xbox price is a mildly more affordable 3.6 million. Salah is the most expensive Premier League card, at around 1.7 million on both formats. Sandwiched between that pair is Vinicius Jr, who sets you back 1.9m on PlayStation, and 1.6m on Xbox.

Hunting for FIFA 22 Headliners bargains? There is one tempting Premier League player in Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale, who sells for 11,500 on PlayStation, and 13,000 on Xbox. Otherwise consider casting your eye towards Spain’s La Liga, where Artiz Elustondo (CB, Real Sociedad, 84) and Joselu (ST, Alaves, 84) are both available for a very reasonable 12,000 coins.

Is there a FIFA 22 Headliners SBC?

(Image credit: EA)

Yes. As is traditional among mainstream EA promos, a selection of cards are exclusive to FIFA 22 Headliners SBC (Squad Building Challenges): current West Ham midfielder Said Benrahma (CAM, 86), former Hammers favourite Dmitri Payet (CF, Marseille, 86), and Julian Brandt (CAM, Dortmund, 86).

FIFA 22 Headliners objectives are also a thing. Denis Zakaria (CDM, Borussian M’gladbach, 86) can be earned by completing four sets of objectives in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge match type – such as winning four matches, and assisting five goals with crosses. Skip over to the Live FUT Friendly Silver Lounge and you can earn another Headliners player from the Bundelisga: 72-rated Nico Schlotterbeck of Freiburg. To nab him you need three wins, eight goals and six assists in that specific match type.

Felipe Anderson (LM, Latium, 87) was also available as an Objectives-based reward, but his set of challenges expired on Friday, January 7. Sorry, folks.

Where is the full FIFA 22 Headliners cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

Naturally, GR has the complete FIFA 22 Headliners cards list below. All ratings are correct as of Friday, January 7.

Kylian Mbappe (ST, Paris SG) – 93

Mohamed Salah (RW, Liverpool) – 93

Virgil van Dijk (CB, Liverpool) – 91

Joshua Kimmich (CDM, FC Bayern) – 91

Joao Cancelo (RB, Manchester City) – 90

Kalidou Koulibaly (CB, Napoli) – 89

Christopher Nkunku (CAM, RB Leipzig) – 89

Yannick Carrasco (LM, Atletico Madrid) – 88

Giovanni Simeone (ST, Hellas Verona) – 88

Marcos Acuna (LB, Sevilla) – 88

Serge Gnabry (RM, FC Bayern) – 88

Vinicius Junior (LW, Real Madrid) – 88

Nicolo Barella (CM, Inter) – 88

Gaetan Laborde (ST, Rennes) – 88

Felipe Anderson (LM, Latium) – 87 [Objectives only]

Reece James (RWB, Chelsea) – 87

Luis Diaz (LM, FC Porto) – 87

Teji Savanier (CM, Montpelier) – 87

Julian Brandt (CAM, Dortmund) – 86 [SBC only]

Ibrahim Sangare (CDM, PSV) – 86

Said Benrahma (CAM, West Ham) – 86 [SBC only]

Dmitri Payet (CF, Marseille) – 86 [SBC only]

Denis Zakaria (CDM, Borussian M’gladbach) – 86 [Objectives only]

Ollie Watkins (ST, Aston Villa) – 85

Antonio Candreva (RM, Sampdoria) – 85

Patrik Schick (ST, Leverkusen) – 85

Aaron Ramsdale (GK, Arsenal) – 85

Duvan Zapata (ST, Atalanta) – 85

Arthur Theate (CB, Bologna) – 85

Artiz Elustondo (CB, Real Sociedad) – 84

Joselu (ST, Alaves) – 84

Nico Schlotterbeck (CB, Freiburg) – 72 [Objectives only]

FIFA 22 guide | FIFA 22 review | FIFA 22 tips | FIFA 22 best teams | FIFA 22 ratings | FIFA 22 career mode | FIFA 22 best young players | FIFA 22 coins | FIFA 22 Icon Swaps | FIFA 22 Icons | FIFA 22 Heroes | FIFA 22 OTW | FIFA 22 RTTK | FIFA 22 Rulebreakers | FIFA 22 Headliners | FIFA 22 Numbers Up | FIFA 22 Versus | FIFA 22 Prime Gaming | FIFA 22 Next Generation | FIFA 22 chemistry styles | FIFA 22 kits | FIFA 22 patch notes | FIFA 22 formations | FIFA 22 skill moves | FIFA 22 celebrations | FIFA 22 stadiums | FIFA 22 leagues