FIFA 22 RTTK guide: get upgradeable versions of Son and Rodrygo

The FIFA 22 RTTK campaign builds upon the popular ‘Road To The Finals’ mechanic found in previous editions. RTTK stands for Road To The Knockouts, and sees items boosted for real-life performances in European competition across October, November and December 2020. The initial batch of players given an RTTK card in FIFA 22 includes PSG defender Marquinhos and Spurs superstar Son Heung-Min. Scroll on for full details of how it all works and the complete FIFA 22 RTTK cards list.

FIFA 22 RTTK cards: how do they work?

(Image credit: EA)



FIFA 22 RTTK (Road To The Knockouts) cards were introduced to Ultimate Team on Friday, October 15th. From that date onward, each selected player could earn up to two upgrades for their new item.

The first method of a player upgrading is their respective team qualifying for the knockout stage of their current European competition.

The second upgrade method is tied to individual match results. If a player’s team wins three of their four Groups Stage matches from Tuesday, October 19th onwards, the card also receives a boost.

Note that if a player’s team is eliminated from the Champions League and consequently awarded a place in the Europe League, then they – quite rightly! – don’t score a card upgrade.

As well as the initial batch of player cards released in packs (see below), EA is promising “a series of Road To The Knockouts Squad Building Challenges and Objectives throughout the campaign”. The first of Objectives challenge is for Lille midfielder Benjamin Andre, while Piemonte Calcio defender Matthijs de Ligt is the debut SBC reward.

[Piemonte Calcio is the alternate name for Juventus – for more on why they’ve had their name amended, hit our news story on FIFA 22 leagues.)

FIFA 22 RTTK players: who is included?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 22 RTTK Team 1 dropped on the campaign’s launch date of Friday, October 1 and features 13 players in total.

Nine of these are from the Champions League, including Marquinhos (Paris SG, 89), Leroy Sane (FC Bayern, 88) and Rodrygo (Real Madrid, 84). As touched on above, Benjamin Andre (Lyon, 83) and Matthijs de Ligt (CB, Piemonte Calcio) 87 are unavailable on the transfer market.

Two RTTK players are assigned to the Europa League: 6ft 4in striker Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad, 86) and colossal centre-back Issa Diop (West Ham United, 83). On the first evening of the campaign Diop was available for 28K. Boasting 76 pace, 83 defending and 84 physicality, that could a bargain if the Hammers go on a winning run in Europe.

UEFA’s new third-tier competition, the UEFA Conference League, adds two more cards to the FIFA 22 RTTK collection. Heung Min-Son is the pick of the entire campaign: the Spurs man gets a 90 OVR, meaning his card will set you back more than 1 million coins on the secondary market.

Scroll down to the foot of this feature to view the full FIFA 22 RTTK card list, sorted by competition.

FIFA 22 RTTF cards: Are we getting those too?

Almost certainly! Once the group stages are complete there will be no further upgrades available for RTTK items, and instead focus is likely to shift to FIFA 22 RTTF (Road To The Finals) cards for the remainder of the 2012-22 season.

EA confirmed as much in an official statement: “Road To The Knockouts players are only eligible for upgrades during the Group Stages,” says the publisher. “However, RTTK is just the start of our celebrations of the UEFA competitions with more to come in the Knockout Stages of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.”

(Image credit: EA)

The final round of Champions League group stage fixtures is on Wednesday, December 8th, while the Europe League and Conference League close out their initial matches on Thursday, December 9th. So from mid-December onwards these cards should gradually drop in price, with no further upgrades possible.

FIFA 22 RTTK cards list: where can I see it?

Right here. Below is the complete FIFA 22 RTTK cards list, as of the campaign’s Friday, October 15th launch date.

Champions League

Marquinhos (CB, Paris SG) – 89

Leroy Sane (RM, FC Bayern) – 88

Matthijs de Ligt (CB, Piemonte Calcio) – 87 [SBC only]

Arturo Vidal (CM, Inter Milan) – 85

Rodrygo (RW, Real Madrid) – 84

Nordi Mukiele (RWB, RB Leipzig) – 84

Sandro Tonali (CDM, AC Milan) – 84

Benjamin Andre (CDM, LOSC) – 83 [objectives only]

Ryan Gravenberch (CM, Ajax) – 82

Europa League

Alexander Isak (ST, Real Sociedad) – 86

Issa Diop (CB, West Ham United) – 83

UEFA Conference League