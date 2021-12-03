The best FIFA 22 kits and how much they cost

Any guide to the best FIFA 22 kits would be incomplete without Kaizer Chiefs and New Zealand: they’ve been staples of this all-important list for half a decade. But who else makes the cut on the FIFA 22 style front? Our shortlist blends the best-looking kits with the most profitable, throwing in a couple of outrageous colour choices for good measure. However, it’s those old favourites that are duty bound to kick off your FIFA 22 kits guide…

Kaizer Chiefs (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: South African FL (RSA 1)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 400 coins

The 13-time South African champions are a regular highlight here, to the point that EA upgraded their strips from rare silver cards to common gold this year – likely to nerf profitability. The plan has worked, although that’s not necessarily a terrible thing: the masses can now sport this wonderful gold-and-black number without having to shell out 5,000 coins for the privilege.

New Zealand (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Men’s National (INT)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 1,200 coins

Along with the Kaizers, this yearly list wouldn’t feel complete without at least one Kiwi international strip – and the 2021 iterations don’t disappoint. The white home number is as beautifully simple as Nike kits get, while the black-and-grey away outfit shows a touch more complexity – but is still a proper looker. That one is slightly more expensive, starting at 3,000 coins.

Salernitana (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Serie A TIM (ITA 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 5000 coins

Empoli, Spezia and Salernitana are the only Serie A clubs with kits assigned to silver cards, and the latter’s eye-catching colours make both its strips highly sought-after. The garnet-red home kit nets you 4,500 coins on the transfer market if you can find it in a pack, while the cream away ensemble often goes extinct – meaning that unearthing one should bring in the maximum possible 5,000 coins.

Furth (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 4000 coins

Silver rare kits in the German top flight are even rarer than Italian ones: Furth are the only club assigned this type of card. Green strips aren’t always the best to play in given their clash with the colour of the pitch, so instead treat these as an opportunity to make moolah on the secondary market. The home kit shifts for upwards of 3,500 coins, the away for an even tastier 4,000 big ones.

Al Ain FC (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: United Emirates League (UAE 1)

Card type: Silver common

Cost: 3,300 coins

There’s only one UAE-based club in FIFA 22 – but its kit is a beauty, making it worth picking up either to wear in-game or as an investment opportunity (so long as you snag it for well below market price). Al Ain are currently coached by Ukrainian legend Sergei Rebrov, and the club changed its kits from red to purple in 1977, having been inspired by a pre-season tournament featuring Belgian side Anderlecht.

Inter Milan (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Serie A TIM (ITA 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 1,000 coins

The Italian giants have done a remarkable job of innovating their traditional blue-black colour scheme in recent seasons, and this campaign’s look is the best yet. Officially the style is called ‘Biscione snakeskin’, and while it’s not cheap, you can always get your money back (or profit) if you spend 1,000 coins then decide it isn’t for you.

Platense (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: LPF (ARG 1)

Card type: Silver common

Cost: 300 coins

This one won’t net you big bucks, but it’ll certainly make you stand out: it’s the only truly brown kit in the game, bringing back memories of Coventry City’s legendary late-‘70s strips for those of a certain vintage. Platense are based in Buenos Aires, and have featured white and brown as their dominant colours for more than 100 years – since 1912, to be exact.

Sheffield Wednesday (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: EFL League One (ENG 3)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 3,500 coins

Not taken with brown? Then instead channel your inner Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart and adopt the blissfully sponsor-free strip Sheffield Wednesday are wearing on the road this season. Just be aware that you’re not the only FIFA 22 player seeking to follow in the footsteps of Saido Berahino and Barry Bannan: there are plenty of these on the market, but the asking price for the majority is more than 4,000 coins.

ESTAC Troyes (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Ligue 1 Uber Eats (FRA 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 2,000 coins

On the surface, French side Troyes’ away kit looks like a fairly generic white-and-blue number, yet it’s curiously hard to find on the transfer market. As I write this there’s only one card available for under 2,000 coins, making it a decent flip opportunity if you can snag it in a pack, or for less than 500 coins.

Crystal Palace (third)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 800 coins

No, Blackburn Rovers haven’t been accidentally swapped with the South Londoners in-game: Palace really do have a very untraditional white-and-blue strip this season, and it’s one that looks gorgeous on FIFA 22’s digital turf. The kit pays homage to the club’s first ever strip from 1861, which was intended to reflect the look of the actual cast-iron-and-glass Crystal Palace exhibition building.

SC East Bengal (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Hero ISL (IND 1)

Card type: Bronze common

Cost: 200 coins

As explained in our FIFA 22 leagues news story, the Indian premier is the only newcomer to this year’s game – so it’s only right that one of its teams graces this list. Mumbai City’s clean, straightforward blue Puma number came close, but East Bengal steal a last-minute winner by sneaking a flame onto its red-and-gold home kit. Best of all, you can nab it at discard price.

