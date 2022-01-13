The best FIFA 22 meta players, tactics and formations

Admitting to using FIFA 22 meta tactics will get you slammed on social media – yet many experts insist it’s the only way to compete with the elite. However you choose to play FIFA 22, it’s not GR’s place to judge. As a result, we’ve put together your ultimate scouting report on keeping up with the Joneses – and Popes, and Pogbas, and Werners. Below we’ll unveil the most on-trend meta players, formations, and strategies, to form your FIFA 22 meta guide.

FIFA 22 meta players

FIFA 22 meta goalkeepers include Pope and Donnarumma

(Image credit: EA)

Keepers are much improved this year, making them more reliable generally, but two factors in particular define their individual popularity: height (tall goalies are especially great on crosses, and shots towards the top corners) and the ‘saves with feet’ trait (which helps them to block close-range rebounds or one-on-ones).

As with FIFA 21, Nick Pope (Burnley, 83) is a wildly popular selection in this spot – he has the ‘saves with feet’ trait to go with his 6ft 6in frame, and can be snapped up for around 900 coins. Also beloved on the back of his Euro 2020 heroics is GIanluigi Donnarumma (Paris SG, 89). Italy’s king between the sticks is 6ft 5in and while he doesn’t have the ‘saves with feet’ trait, two others make him imperious on high balls and one-on-ones: ‘comes for crosses’ and ‘rushes out of goal’.

Speed is everything on the FIFA 22 meta defenders list

(Image credit: EA)

Pace, pace, pace. No matter how hard EA tries to tone down the effect of individual speed, it’s still the priority for most competitive FUT squads.

At full-back it means the fastest two gold cards are ones you encounter regularly online: Alphonso Davies (LB, FC Bayern, 82) has a blistering 97 pace rating, while Achraf Hakimi (RB, Paris SG, 85) boasts 95 in the same department. If Hakimi’s 13,000 coin price tag puts you off, try Ryan Fredericks (RB, West Ham, 76). He costs 1,000 coins and is serviceable in any sweaty all-EPL side.

80 is the magic number for pace where CBs are concerned, and it means that Eder Militao (Real Madrid, 82) stars among the list of central defensive possibilities. His base gold card offers 83 pace, 83 defending, and 82 physicality. Green links to Donnarumma and Hakimi also make Marquinhos (Paris SG, 87) and Presnel Kimpembe (Paris SG, 83) meta, although the former sets you back 27,000 coins. If you need a cheaper alternative, try Jason Denayer (OL, 80)

FIFA 22 meta midfielders ask Kante you feel the love tonight?

(Image credit: EA)

As ever, the most overpowered midfielder pairing in the game is arguably the most overpriced. N’golo Kante (CDM, Chelsea, 90) sets you back 187,000 coins at the time of writing, while Paul Pogba (CM, Manchester United, 87) requires a further 20,000 big ones. With ratings of 82 defending and 87 physicality, a cheaper – yet still OP – alternative is Franck Kessie (CDM, Milan, 84).

Out wide, speed is again key to the meta, alongside a minimum of four-star skill moves and four-star week foot. Vinicius Jr (LW, Real Madrid, 80) makes for a common choice on the left, with 95 pace, five-star SM, and four-star WF. Ousmane Dembele (RW, Barcelona, 83) is similarly effective on the opposite flank, offering 93 pace and five-star WF and SM.

The top FIFA 22 meta strikers include Werner and Vardy

(Image credit: EA)

Fed up of playing against Timo Werner (ST, Chelsea, 84) online yet? Me too, or at least I was until I packed him and realised he’s worth the hype. Ratings of 91 pace, 81 shooting and 82 dribbling make him FIFA 22’s most meta striker card, and he definitely feels OP. Dropping 4,000 coins on the German is good value at this point in the cycle.

EPL squads utilising two central strikers often pair Werner with Jamie Vardy (ST, Leicester, 86) – though you need to cough up 14K for his card. Although they don’t offer green links to Werner, but more affordable OP alternatives include Wissam Ben Yedder (ST, Monaco, 84), Joao Felix (CF, Atletico Madrid, 83) and Inaki Williams (ST, Athletic Bilbao, 81).

FIFA 22 meta formations

Two strong FIFA 22 meta formation options you need to try

(Image credit: EA)

Two set-ups standout if you’re looking for a well-rounded yet generally OP approach: 4-2-2-2 and 4-1-2-1-2 (2).

In both cases you want two full-backs with 90+ pace in order to both support attacks and get back to defend, while one striker should be quick (85+ pace) and the other powerful (80+ physicality).

The key difference between these two formations is in the midfield. 4-2-2-2 offers more robustness defensively, as you have two holding players sitting in front of your back four – but there’s also width on offer, with the two CAMs drifting wide in order to build up attacks.

4-1-2-1-2 (2) is more suited to those who like to work the ball through the centre of the park, and get shots away from in and around the edge of the box – your lone CAM is going to need strong shooting, passing and dribbling stats in order to make this set-up prosper.

For additional effective strategies, leap on over to GR’s FIFA 22 formations guide.

FIFA 22 meta tactics

This custom FIFA 22 meta tactic will see you good

(Image credit: EA)

Having experimented with various community suggestions across the season, I’m having the most success in Division Rivals with a 4-1-2-1-2 (2) set-up created by Reddit user FutureFC. The basics of it are outlined below – click that link if you need a breakdown of what each individual setting does.

Defensive Style - Press after Possession Loss

Width - 45

Depth - 65

Build up Play - /Balanced

Chance Creation - Direct Passing

Width - 45 P

Players in box - 5

Corners - 2 Free

Kicks - 2

Player instructions:

GK - Sweeper Keeper/Comes for Crosses

CB - Default Full Backs - Stay back/Overlap

CDM - Cut Passing Lanes/Stay Back/Cover Centre

LCM - Stay Back

RCM - No instructions

CAM - No instructions

Strikers - Both on Stay Central/Get in Behind on your fastest striker/Mixed on your other striker

FIFA 22 meta squad

Our FIFA 22 meta squad builder recommendation

(Image credit: EA)

Looking to build an OP starter team bringing together all the elements above? Then give this basic, all-gold Ligue 1 squad a try and then build around it until you have sufficient funds for PSG stars such as Mbappe, Neymar and Messi. All prices are correct on PlayStation as of Thursday, January 13.

GK: GIanluigi Donnarumma (Paris SG, 89) – 35,000 coins

RB: Achraf Hakimi (Paris SG, 85) – 13,500 coins

CB: Presnel Kimpembe (Paris SG, 83) – 9,000 coins

CB: Jason Denayer (OL, 80) – 1,300 coins

LB: Hassane Kamara (OGC Nice, 77) – 1,400 coins

CDM: Renato Sanches (LOSC, 80) – 950 coins

LM: Jonathan Bamba (LOSC, 80) – 1000 coins

RM: Gelson Martins (Monaco, 78) – 1000 coins

CAM: Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris SG, 84) – 3,700 coins

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco, 84) – 5,300 coins

ST: Andy Delort (OGC Nice, 81) – 850 coins

