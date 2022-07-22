FIFA 22 Futties guide with special pink cards for Mount and Coman

FIFA 22 Futties continue the tradition of EA seeing in the summer with an endgame celebration. Rounding up a selection of new cards with the best of the previous season, the promo sees new items dropped into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team in batches throughout July and August. For instance, Batch 2 arrived on Friday, July 22 with restored items for Mo Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside fresh cards for Matheus Cunha and Renan Lodi which can only be earned by completing objectives. Below we explain the campaign’s inner workings in your FIFA 22 Futties guide.

What exactly are FIFA 22 Futties?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 22 Futties are as close as EA’s football game gets to the Oscars. Across the summer months, it sees popular cards from previous campaigns dropped back into packs for a limited time, while new pink Futties items are available as rewards for completing in-game objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

For instance, the promo got underway on Friday, July 15 with TOTY cards for Premier League pair Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Manchester United, 97) and Mo Salah (RW, Liverpool, 97) available as part of Batch 1. Those items were rotated out of packs a week later as Batch 2 resuscitated TOTY Ruben Dias (CB, Manchester City, 97) and FUT Captains Abedi Pele (CAM, Ligue 1, 94).

Those challenge rewards are the really exciting element of Futties. For instance, week two added an Objectives-quest based to unlock Atletico Madrid’s two brilliant Brazilians in one hit. Renan Lodi (LB, 94) and Matheus Cunha (CAM, 94) are all yours in exchange upon completion of a five-challenge set, such as scoring 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly LaLiga Flair match type. The week before it was Chelsea pair Mason Mount and Reece James on offer in a similar way. Tidy.

What’s all this about FIFA 22 Futties Weekly Voting?

(Image credit: EA)

Those Squad Building Challenges mentioned above aren’t arbitrarily decided by EA. Instead the community gets a say in which players get new Futties items. Every so often throughout the campaign you’re given the opportunity to sign one of three Player Picks on a one-match loan. Your choice counts towards the overall vote, and the most popular player of the three scores a new card which can be unlocked by completing an SBC.

In an additional twist, the two players who score the most votes overall in any given week are considered Premium Futties players. These mirror FIFA 22 Heroes from a chemistry perspective, meaning they automatically get a green link to any player in the same league.

Have FUT Champions rewards changed thanks to FIFA 22 Futties?

(Image credit: EA)

Thankfully, yes. Given that we’re approaching the maximum height of this season’s power curve, rewards for elite victories have had to be upgraded. Below is the new FUT Champions rewards list for the duration of the Futties campaign.

FIFA 22 Futties Champions rewards RANK Rank 1 & 2 92+ Shapeshifters + EFIGS TOTS 3 Players Pack Rank 1 & 2 92+ Shapeshifters + EFIGS TOTS Pick (1 of 5) Rank 3 92+ Shapeshifters + EFIGS TOTS 3 Players Pack Rank 3 92+ Shapeshifters + EFIGS TOTS Pick (1 of 4) Rank 4 90+ Shapeshifters + EFIGS TOTS 3 Players Pack Rank 4 92+ Shapeshifters + EFIGS TOTS Pick (1 of 4) Rank 5 & 6 92+ Shapeshifters + EFIGS TOTS Pick (1 of 3) Rank 7 & 8 Max 92 OVR Shapeshifters + TOTS Pick (1 of 4) Rank 9 & 10 Max 92 OVR Shapeshifters + TOTS Pick (1 of 2)

How long does FIFA 22 Futties last?

(Image credit: EA)

Five weeks from the campaign’s launch date of Friday, July 15. That means the last SBCs and Objectives challenges will disappear like Cinderella’s carriage at 6pm BST precisely on Friday, August 19. Get any pink cards you want by that point or watch them disappear forever. Or until their return in FIFA 23, anyway.

Do I get any FIFA 22 Futties free cards?

(Image credit: EA)

You most certainly do. Log to either the main game or web app at any point of the campaign and you’re greeted with three 85+ rated items on your first visit. All are untradeable, but for an idea of what to expect here’s what I scored:

First up, Kevin Mbabu’s 85-rated Versus Ice card. It’s a little redundant given that one of the early Objectives challenges is for a higher rated version of the same player, but will still be useful as SBC fodder.

(Image credit: EA)

Ooh, Youcef Atal’s 85-OVR Signature Signings item. That’s a smart upgrade for the Ligue 1 team mentioned in GR’s FIFA 22 meta guide, and a tidy back-up full-back in general.

(Image credit: EA)

Saving the best until last, I scored Eden Hazard’s 88-rated Winter Wildcards item. I’ve not used the Belgian since his Chelsea days, so will have some fun creating an all-La Liga squad around him. Bought from the transfer market, this trio would have cost me 42,000 coins. So it’s definitely worth logging in ASAP to pick up your freebies.

Where can I see a complete FIFA 22 Futties cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

We sensed that question was coming, so it’d be rude not to do the honours. Below is every pink Futties item released as of Friday, July 22, split between objectives rewards and SBCs. Premium players with maximum league chemistry are denoted with an asterisk.

FIFA 22 Futties SBC rewards

Kingsley Coman (LM, FC Bayern) - 96

Rodrigo de Paul (CM, Atletico Madrid - 96

Kai Havertz (CAM, Chelsea) - 94*

Rafinha (CM, Paris SG) - 94*

Ivan Cavaleiro (ST, Fulham) - 93

FIFA 22 Futties Objectives rewards

Mason Mount (CAM, Chelsea) - 94

Reece James (RWB, Chelsea) - 94

Renan Lodi (LB, Atletico Madrid) - 94

Matheus Cunha (CAM, Atletico Madrid) - 94

Kavin Mbabu (RB, Wolfsburg) - 93

Tiago Djalo (CB, LOSC) - 93

Marcos Junior (CAM, Yokohama) - 74

