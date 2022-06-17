FIFA 22 Shapeshifters guide sees Lionel Messi get a 99-rated CF card

FIFA 22 Shapeshifters take this year’s game into extra time, just when you were gearing up for FIFA 23. These new FIFA 22 items see players moved to fresh positions, and given a formidable stats upgrade. Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe becomes a striker, former Emirates favourite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is turned into a winger, and Lionel Messi gets a CF card rated 99. Tidy. Below we explain the campaign in detail, and provide you with a scouting report on the complete FIFA 23 Shapeshifters card list.

How do FIFA 22 Shapeshifters cards work?

(Image credit: EA)

With FIFA 22 TOTS (Team Of The Season) complete, it was tempting to think that this year’s game would peter out in so far as offering new campaigns. Nope! FIFA 22 Shapeshifters dropped on Friday, June 17, and saw 14 players given fresh cards with new positions in Ultimate Team. In addition, each chosen player gets a ratings boost too. So while Leo Messi’s base card is 93-rated and assigned to the right wing, his new Shapeshifters item is set as a CF, with an OVR of 99.

Who was in FIFA 22 Shapeshifters Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 22 Shapeshifters Team 1 added 11 players to packs on its release date of Friday, June 17, along with three items available in other ways – more on which shortly. Messi was the star name, but two other cards were so popular that they went extinct for a time on night one: Spurs attacker Heung-Min Son (ST, 97) and Real Madrid maestro Eden Hazard (CAM, 96). Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies being given a 96-rated ST item, with 99 pace, also caused a stir.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe was another man moved up front, this time with an OVR of 93, although his card can’t be found in packs – instead it’s an objectives reward. His former skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubumeyang (Barcelona, 95) received a LW card which is more widely available, until Friday, June 24 anyway. Indeed, you wonder whether Team 1 was put together by an Arsenal fan: Hector Bellerin (LB, 92), now at Real Betis, also scored a repositioned Shapeshifters treat.

What about FIFA 22 Shapeshifters Team 2?

(Image credit: EA)

That one is coming on Friday, June 24, and we’ll update this feature with highlights shortly after release. If you believe FIFA 22 Shapeshifters Team 2 leaks on social media then Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Benfica’s Everton are both included, at CAM and CB respectively.

Is there a FIFA 22 Shapeshifters SBC?

(Image credit: EA)

There certainly is. Following the precedent of past FIFA 22 campaigns, Shapeshifters delivers both an SBC and two objectives players, with EA teasing more to come.

The first Shapeshifters SBC is for Lazio wideman Felipe Anderson (RW, 94). To earn him you need to submit two teams, built around Brazil and Serie A. Futbin estimates the total cost to be around 175,000 coins.

The two objectives players will cost you time rather than coins. As mentioned above, Arsenal speedster Pepe is one of them, and requires you to complete in-game tasks during Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape matches. Prefer offline challenges to online ones? Then instead score goals and win matches in Squad Battles to work towards Wolfsburg veteran Yannick Gerhardt (LWB, 91).

What about FIFA 22 Shapeshifters free content?

(Image credit: EA)

Come on now. There’s no such thing as a free lu… no, wait, ignore that. There is actually a little cheeky incentive for you to get involved in the FIFA 22 Shapeshifters campaign. Next time you log in to either the game or FIFA 22 web app you’ll receive a pack containing an 85+ rated untradeable card, and a player pick for one of three Shapeshifters cards on a 5-match loan.

I scored Jack Grealish as my loan item [confirming that Team 2 rumour!] and Thibaut Courtois in the 85+ pack, so it’s worth taking 30 seconds to log in, even if you only plan to use the spare card as SBC fodder. (Courtois is 89-rated, so very useful on that front.)

Where can I see the complete FIFA 22 Shapeshifters cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

Right here. All members of Team 1, along with initial SBC and objectives players, are below. The list is correct as of Friday, June 17. We’ll update it again with Team 2 additions before the campaign’s closing date of Friday, June 31.

Lionel Messi (CF, Barcelona) – 99

Heung-Min Son (ST, Tottenham) – 97

Eden Hazard (CAM, Real Madrid) – 96

Alphonso Davies (ST, FC Bayern) – 96

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW, Barcelona) – 95

Leonardo Spinazzola (CDM, Roma) – 95

Youcef Atal (CM, OCG Nice) – 95

Felipe Anderson (RW, Lazio) – 94 [SBC only]

Pierre Kalulu (CB, Milan) – 94

Nicolas Pepe (ST, Arsenal) – 93 [Objectives only]

Jeremiah St Juste (RW, Mainz) – 93

Nordi Mukiele (CB, RB Leipzig) – 92

Hector Bellerin (LB, Real Betis) – 92

Yannick Gerhardt (LWB, Wolfsburg) – 91 [Objectives only]

