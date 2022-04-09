FIFA 22 Captains Team 1 drops new Ben Yedder and Reus cards

FIFA 22 Captains Team 1 heralds a genuinely fresh campaign in Ultimate Team. Celebrating the best skippers at club and country level, it means new FIFA 22 cards for names such as Marco Reus, Clint Dempsey, and the now-even-more-meta Wissam Ben Yedder. FIFA 22 Captains Team 2 will add more players on Friday, April 15, and there are objectives challenges and SBCs too. Below we explain how the promo works, and fill you in on the complete FIFA 22 Captains card list.

How does the FIFA 22 Captains promo work?

(Image credit: EA)

Captains are a spin-off of the FIFA 22 Heroes card set which launched this season, delivering old-school players who fall slightly short of FIFA 22 Icons status. However, while all Heroes cards represent past greats, the Captains promo includes modern-day players too, such as Villa defender Tyrone Mings (CB, 90) and West Ham midfielder Jamie Noble (CM, 89).

The four past players revealed so far earn specific ‘Hero Captain’ status. They are Antonio Di Natale (ST, 93), Diego Milito (ST, 93), Freddie Ljungberg (LM, 92) and Clint Dempsey (CAM, 91). As with Heroes they’re linked to a particular league, but with an occasional twist: some of these leagues are different to those on their initial Heroes card. So while Milito was originally assigned to Serie A, his new item switches things up to La Liga Santander.

Who is in FIFA 22 Captains Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

15 items were dropped into packs on the promo’s start date of Friday, April 8. In addition to the names above such as Ljungberg and Demspey, we scored Marco Reus (CF, 93), Wissam Ben Yedder (ST, 92), and Hugo Lloris (GK, 92). These items replace their usual cards in packs until Friday, April 15.

From the modern-day players, Ben Yedder is the priciest to pick up at 1.5 million coins. Working on a budget? Aim for current Koln skipper Jonas Hector (CDM, 87) for 21,000 coins instead.

Is there a FIFA 22 Captains Team 2 leak?

(Image credit: EA)

While social media leaks have been regular throughout this season, EA has done a watertight job of keeping future FUT Captains cards secret. We know Team 2 is dropping on Friday, April 15, but any details beyond that fact are simply rumours.

The Heroes item most want upgraded to Captain status belongs to David Ginola, whose 89-rated standard card still sells for 278,000 coins. However, Ginola rarely captained any of his club sides – which would make a new card in this campaign tenuous at best.

Are there any FIFA 22 Captains objectives?

(Image credit: EA)

Yep! By completing in-game objectives you can earn a FUT Captains version of Borussia Mönchengladbach talisman Lars Stindl. It’s 89-rated, and requires you to complete four Objectives sets in the Live FUT Friendly: Chosen One match type – such as winning four matches, or scoring two volleys.

A second objectives challenge is expected on Friday, April 15. We’ll share details here as soon as it goes live.

What about a FIFA 22 Captains SBC?

(Image credit: EA)

Every major FUT campaign incorporates some kind of SBC (Squad Building Challenge), and Captains follows that trend. The first one dropped on Friday, April 8 and is for Spanish winger Joaquin. His 92-rated new card also features 91 pace, 94 passing, and 92 dribbling. To earn it you need to submit three different SBC line-ups, based around Spain, La Liga, and an 82-rated TOTW player. We’ll share details of further SBCs when Team 2 hits on Friday, April 15.

Is this the last set of possible FIFA 22 Heroes upgrades?

Not necessarily. Over to EA for the answer to this one: “There may be additional versions [of Heroes] made available as part of select FUT 22 campaigns and programs,” it says. Tease-tactic…

Where can I see the full FIFA 22 Captains list?

(Image credit: EA)

We’ve pieced it together below for you. As of Saturday, April 9, this is the complete FIFA 22 Captains list:

Antonio Di Natale (ST, Serie A) – 93

Diego Milito (ST, La Liga) – 93

Marco Reus (CF, Dortmund) – 93

Freddie Ljungberg (LM, Premier League) – 92

Joaquin (RM, Real Betis) – 92 (SBC only)

Hugo Lloris (GK, Tottenham) – 92

Fabio Quagliarella (ST, Sampdoria) – 92

Wassim Ben Yedder (ST, Monaco) – 92

Lorenzo Insigne (LW, Napoli) – 92

Clint Dempsey (CAM, MLS) – 91

Tyrone Mings (CB, Aston Villa) – 90

Lars Stindl (CAM, M’gladbach) – 89 [Objectives only]

Mark Noble (CM, West Ham) – 89

Iker Muniain (CAM, Athletic Bilbao) – 89

Christian Gunter (LB, SC Freiberg) – 88

Leo Dubois (RB, OL) – 87

Jonas Hector (CDM, Koln) – 87

FIFA 22 guide | FIFA 22 review | FIFA 22 tips | FIFA 22 best teams | FIFA 22 ratings | FIFA 22 career mode | FIFA 22 best young players | FIFA 22 meta | FIFA 22 coins | FIFA 22 TOTY | FIFA 22 TOTS | FIFA 22 Icon Swaps | FIFA 22 Icons | FIFA 22 Heroes | FIFA 22 Captains | FIFA 22 Future Stars | FIFA 22 FUT Birthday | FIFA 22 OTW | FIFA 22 RTTK | FIFA 22 RTTF | FIFA 22 Rulebreakers | FIFA 22 Headliners | FIFA 22 Numbers Up | FIFA 22 Versus | FIFA 22 Prime Gaming | FIFA 22 Next Generation | FIFA 22 chemistry styles | FIFA 22 kits | FIFA 22 patch notes | FIFA 22 formations | FIFA 22 skill moves | FIFA 22 celebrations | FIFA 22 real managers | FIFA 22 stadiums | FIFA 22 leagues