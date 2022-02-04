FIFA 22 Future Stars guide to new cards for Smith Rowe and Bellingham

FIFA 22 Future Stars Team 1 is here, and four elite Premier League youngsters get boosted cards in the new promo, including Arsenal number 10 Emile Smith Rowe and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate. Team 2 lands in FIFA 22 on Friday, February 11 and we’ll add that line-up to this guide shortly after it goes live. How does the promo work, and where can you see a full list of cards? All is explained in your FIFA 22 Future Stars guide.

What is the FIFA 22 Future Stars promo?

FIFA 22 Future Stars kicked off on Friday, February 4. The name is a giveaway: it’s a new batch of cards covering the world’s best young players, all of which have huge ratings boosts. So while Smith Rowe’s normal card is rated 76, his new item gets a 91 OVR – while Konate leaps from 78 to 89.

All players are under 23 and haven’t been featured in previous edition campaigns such as FIFA 21 Future Stars.

Who is in FIFA 22 Future Stars Team 1?

Smith Rowe and Konate, obviously, while the highest-rated player is prodigious England talent Jude Bellingham (CM, Dortmund, 93). Also breaking the 90 barrier are Dusan Vlahovic (ST, Piemonte Calcio, 92) and Aurelien Tchouameni (CM, Monaco, 91). The other Premier League players initially found in packs are Joao Pedro (ST, Watford, 87) and Trincao (RW, Wolves, 87).

Additionally you can nab Arthur Cabral (ST, Fiorentina, 87) in the first FIFA 22 Future Stars SBC, and Chelsea starlet Trevoh Chalobah is on offer as an objectives-based challenge. His initial card is rated 79, but the completion of in-game tasks unlocks additional cards which go all the way up to 88.

All the cards from Team 1 are included in the player list at the end of this guide.

Are there any FIFA 22 Future Stars Team 2 predictions?

Social media reckons there’s already been a FIFA 22 Future Stars Team 2 leak, and it’s certainly true that none of the names mentioned feature in Team 1. We’ll have the full team listed here once it goes live at 6pm on Friday, February 11.

Names mooted for Future Stars Team 2 include Barcelona midfielder Pedri, Leicester City striker Patson Daka, Real Betis left-back Miranda, and outstanding Ajax prospect Ryan Gravenberch.

What are FIFA 22 Future Stars Swap Tokens?

FIFA 22 Future Stars Swap Tokens were a bonus element of FIFA 22 TOTY (Team Of The Year) which carries over into this promo. Completing objectives and SBCs scores up to 28 tokens that can be exchanged for packs or players.

25 tokens can be traded in for a player pick from Future Stars Team 1, or you can offload 20 tokens in return for an 89-rated version of Crystal Palace midfielder Gallagher.

15 tokens earn you a pack of 10 players rated 85 or more, while you can exchange 12 tokens for Jeremie Frimpong (RB, Leverkusen, 88).

Alternatively you can trade 12 tokens for a random Team 1 player, 8 tokens for an 88-rated Frimpong card, 5 tokens for an Ultimate Pack, 3 tokens for a pack of 10 cards rated 81-89, or 2 tokens for a Rare Players Pack.

Is there a complete FIFA 22 Future Stars cards list?

Yep. The complete FIFA 22 Future Stars cards list, including rewards for SBCs, challenges and player tokens, is listed below. It’s correct as of Friday, February 4.

Jude Bellingham (CM, Dortmund) – 93

Dusan Vlahovic (ST, Piemonte Calcio) – 92

Emile Smith Rowe (CAM, Arsenal) – 91

Aurelien Tchouameni (CM, Monaco) – 90

Mikkel Damsgaard (LM, Sampdoria) – 89

Pedro Porro (RWB, Sporting Lisbon) – 89

Ibrahima Konate (CB, Liverpool) – 89

Connor Gallagher (CM, Crystal Palace) – 89 [swap tokens only]

Matheus Cunha (CAM, Atletico Madrid) – 88

Jeremie Frimpong (RB, Leverkusen) – 88 [swap tokens only]

Arthur Cabral (ST, Fiorentina) – 87 [SBC only]

Joao Pedro (ST, Watford) – 87

Evan Ndicka (CB, Frankfurt) – 87

Trincao (RW, Wolves) – 87

Goncalo Ramos (CF, Benfica) – 87

Cody Gakpo (LM, PSV Eindhoven) – 86

Jeremie Frimpong (RB, Leverkusen) – 86 [swap tokens only]

Sven Botman (CB, LOSC) – 85

Trevoh Chalobah (CB, Chelsea) – 88 [objectives only]

Trevoh Chalobah (CDM, Chelsea) – 88 [objectives only]

Trevoh Chalobah (CDM, Chelsea) – 85 [objectives only]

Trevoh Chalobah (CB, Chelsea) – 83 [objectives only]

Trevoh Chalobah (CDM, Chelsea) – 79 [objectives only]

