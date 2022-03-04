FIFA 22 FUT Birthday Team 1 lands with OP Cristiano Ronaldo card

FIFA 22 FUT Birthday Team 1 has landed in Ultimate Team – and Cristiano Ronaldo is the big winner, with a new card rated 94 overall. Every player featured in the new FIFA 22 campaign gets an upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot, to celebrate 13 years of the biggest mode in sports gaming. Who else joins Ronaldo in getting boosted, and what can you expect from Team 2? Scroll on for the full scouting report in GR’s FIFA 22 FUT Birthday guide.

How does FIFA 22 FUT Birthday work?

Much like last year’s campaign, all cards featured earn either a five-star weak foot or five-star skill moves, as well as an increase in their stats. While Cristiano Ronaldo’s standard gold item only has four stars in the week-foot department, his new FUT Birthday card grants him a five-star weak foot, along with an overall rating boost from 91 to 94. The Portuguese talisman already had five-star skill moves as standard, so retains that trait too.

Who is in FIFA 22 FUT Birthday Team 1?

FIFA 22 FUT Birthday Team 1 landed on the promo’s launch date of Friday, March 4 and featured 11 players dropped straight into packs. Along with Ronaldo it brought new cards for Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez (ST, 93), Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (CM, 92), and tenacious Everton man Allan (CDM, 91).

Suarez and Kroos both get five-star skill moves, while Allan is given a five-star week foot. All 11 items are included in the complete FIFA 22 FUT Birthday cards list at the foot of this guide.

Is there are FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBC?

Sure is. In addition to the cards dropped into packs, day one of the campaign bought a FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBC (Squad Building Challenge) for Roma’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan (CF, 91). He already had a five-star weak foot, and now gets five-star skill moves to go with it. Completing the challenge requires you to submit two squads – one including a TOTW player, and the other based around Serie A. More SBCs are likely throughout the campaign, and we’ll add details of additional ones in a full update to this guide on Saturday, March 12.

Roma are also represented in an objectives-based challenge, the reward for which is English striker Tammy Abraham (ST, 88). Working your way to his card requires the completion of four objectives sets, all based in the new Live FUT Friendly: FUT Birthday match type. One of these objectives, Spread The Wealth, also earns you a FUT Birthday Swap Token. On which note…

What are FIFA 22 FUT Birthday Swap Tokens?

Following on from a popular element of FIFA 22 Future Stars, the new campaign also features the opportunity to grind your way to tokens which can be traded in for rewards from Friday, March 11. The first one, Argentinian midfielder Kevin Isa, is granted as soon as you sign into the game.

The full FIFA 22 FUT Birthday Swap Tokens rewards list as follows:

22 Tokens - FUT Birthday Team 1 Player Pick

17 Tokens - FUT Birthday Ezequiel Ávila (90 OVR)

14 Tokens - 86+ x 7 Player Pack

10 Tokens - FUT Birthday Jean-Paul Boëtius (89 OVR)

10 Tokens - FUT Birthday Team 1 Pack

8 Tokens - FUT Birthday Cristian Ansaldi (88 OVR)

5 Tokens - Ultimate Pack

3 Tokens - 83-90 x 6 Player Pack

2 Tokens - Rare Players Pack

Is there a FIFA 22 FUT Birthday Team 2 leak?

Apparently so, although as ever you should take social media rumour at face value. Among those said to be coming in Team 2 are Juventus forward Paolo Dybala, Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino, and Real Betis’ French import Nabil Fekir.

The team lands on Friday, March 11, and we’ll update this feature on Saturday, March 12 to confirm whether or not any of that trio makes the final cards list.

Are there any FIFA 22 FUT Birthday free packs?

Yes! The next time you sign into FUT you’ll receive an untradeable Rare Players Pack to mark the mode’s 13th birthday. I scored an 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic in mine, which should come in handy as SBC fodder – so it’s definitely worth you logging in to grab yours ASAP.

Where can I see the complete FIFA 22 FUT Birthday cards list?

Right here, right now. (Cue Fatboy Slim.) As of Friday, March 4, the complete FIFA 22 FUT Birthday cards list is as follows:

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Manchester United) – 94

Luis Suarez (ST, Atletico Madrid) – 93

Toni Kroos (CM, Real Madrid) – 92

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (CF, Roma FC) – 91 [SBC only]

Allan (Everton) – 91

Nuno Mendes (LWB, Paris SG) – 90

Jack Grealish (LW, Manchester City) – 89

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (RB, Napoli) – 89

Tammy Abraham (ST, Roma FC) – 88 [Objectives only]

Ihlas Bebou (ST, Hoffenheim) – 88

Daichi Kamada (CAM, Frankfurt) – 87

Lucas Torreira (CDM, Fiorentina) – 87

Jeremy Doku (RW, Rennes) – 86

