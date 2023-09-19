Rosario Dawson’s wholesome reaction to Anakin’s comeback makes their Ahsoka reunion even better

Anakin’s reunion with Ahsoka wasn’t just an on-screen comeback years in the making. Actors Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen have been firm friends since the beginning of their careers and, for the former, it helped bring out the emotion of the scene in the World Between Worlds.

"It was amazing to have Ahsoka and Anakin back together again," Dawson told Entertainment Tonight.

"I met Hayden when I was 16 and we were in acting school together over a summer. To have that kind of history with him, it really was like seeing my old friend," she said.

Remarkably, this is Dawson and Christensen’s first project together in 20 years, since 2003’s Shattered Glass. The emotion, then, came pouring out from that real-world history between the pair.

"It was really, really powerful for Ahsoka to see her guard come down," Dawson said of the moment that saw ‘Snips’ come face-to-face with her former master. "You know her as a stoic, super-powerful… warrior. All of a sudden, she’s [a] padawan again."

Anakin’s return may have been fleeting, but there may be more to come from Hayden Christensen’s mysterious figure. Star Wars fans have noticed some as-yet-unused dialogue from an Ahsoka TV spot that suggests we’ll be getting at least one more scene between Snips and Skyguy before the season comes to an end.

For more on Ahsoka, check out our breakdowns, guides, and explainers on: