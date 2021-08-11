How to watch Marvel What If...? and stream the animated series for less

The MCU is diving headfirst into the multiverse over the next few years, so it's a good idea to watch Marvel What If...? this week if you want to see what's next for the franchise. New episodes drop each Wednesday for anyone with a Disney Plus membership, so keeping a monthly subscription for three months will let you stream Marvel What If...? from start to finish. (There are nine episodes in total, and the finale airs this October 6.)

With that in mind, are there any discounts to let you watch Marvel What If...? for less? Now that the Disney Plus free trial is gone, the cheapest way to get the show would be via a standard monthly Disney Plus subscription for $7.99 in the US, £7.99 in the UK, and $11.99 in both Canada or Australia. However, this isn't necessarily the best-value method. Indeed, that honor goes to a three-for-the-price-of-two bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month.

Built around alternate universes, this animated series lays the groundwork for next year's Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and many future MCU stories. Namely, it flips classic plots on their head. What if Agent Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if T'Challa was abducted by aliens instead of Peter Quill? What if zombies overran the Marvel universe? As we mentioned in our review, it's a fun idea with endless possibilities. And because these worlds are canonical additions to the MCU, characters from the show might appear in live-action movies down the line.

Watch Marvel What If - US

Disney Plus | $7.99 per month Disney Plus | $7.99 per month

If you want to stream What If...? you'll have to pick up a Disney Plus membership - the series is exclusive to the streaming service, meaning you can't see it anywhere else. The cheapest membership at the moment would be a $7.99 per month subscription, but the best offer in terms of value is the triple bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99p/m or $19.99p/m with no Hulu ads. Although the latter is more expensive, it does remove advertisers' frequent interruptions. (Trust us, that gets old fast.) Just remember, you'll need three months of Disney Plus to watch What If...? online in its entirety.

Watch Marvel What If - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

All you need to watch What If...? online in Canada is Disney Plus. The show is exclusive to that streaming service, so you can take a look at the first episode with the standard $11.99 p/m membership. Alternatively, you can grab an annual sub if you want better value for money. (It gets you 12 months for the price of 10.)

Watch Marvel What If - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

Want to stream What If...? in the UK? There aren't many deals right now, so your cheapest option would be the £7.99 per month membership. An annual subscription is better value for money if you're eager to save pennies in the long run, though - it gets you 12 months for the price of 10. You can also grab a Disney Plus gift card to let a loved one watch What If online.

Watch Marvel What If - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Where can you stream What If...? in Australia? You guessed it: on Disney Plus. The entire series is a Disney Plus exclusive, and the cheapest way of getting each episode would be the $11.99 per month subscription (or $12.99p/m in New Zealand). Want maximum value for money, on the other hand? The $119.99 annual membership is what we'd recommend thanks to it getting you 12 months for the price of 10.

Watch Loki - India

Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month / ₹1499 a year

Want to watch What If...? online in India? Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are the only way to do it. Fortunately, they're good value for money: as well as Disney Plus access on the Premium tier, you get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, no ads, and Full HD streaming with Dolby 5.1 audio. Grab the annual option and it's even better - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to paying the ₹299 monthly fees.

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you've got Disney Plus in your area, you should be able to watch What If...? online. It's a Disney Plus exclusive and is releasing in most regions at the same time, so members can get in on the action right away. Anyone that doesn't have access to Disney Plus in their country shouldn't panic, however - the House of Mouse has stated that the streaming service will launch across the globe in the next year or two.

