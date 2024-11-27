The best Black Friday deals for gamers 2024: I've handpicked the 35 biggest sales on the shelves this week
Big savings on PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC
Black Friday deals are here, and with brand new record-low prices on every console, hefty discounts on RTX 40-Series PCs, and surprisingly cutthroat savings on the latest games things are already looking pretty sweet. This isn't my first rodeo. I've been tracking Black Friday sales for years now - since 2019 if you're counting. I've seen console generations end and begin, record-low prices beaten, and retailer tactics evolving over time. That means I know a good deal when I spot one, and I know exactly where to look to find all the biggest offers on the shelves.
I'm putting that experience to good use this Black Friday. I've scrolled through every major retailer, cherry-picking the deals and bundles that are actually worth your time this Thanksgiving week. How do I know they're worth it? I started my hunt by grabbing the gadgets, games, and gizmos that I (or someone on the GamesRadar team) have real hands-on experience with. Anything we don't recommend using doesn't make it into this list.
That was still a pretty hefty wad of deals, so I price checked every item to make sure it's not just the cheapest on the web, but that it's at or near a record-low price. It's pretty wild out there - but you won't find anything that's been cheaper in recent memory listed below. That leaves us with 35 of the hottest Black Friday deals gamers should be rallying around this week.
Best Black Friday PS5 deals
1. PS5 Slim | $499.99 $424 at Amazon
The full disc edition of the PS5 Slim is now down to its lowest price yet. I've only ever seen $50 off this console in the past, but Amazon has a full $75 discount - that's perfect if you've waited for the holiday season to upgrade or make the swap to the slimmer version.
2. PS5 Slim Digital | $449.99 $374 at Amazon
If you don't need the disc drive straight away, the Digital version is available for a much lower price - you're saving the full $75 here and grabbing the same PS5 system for $50 less than the disc model. That's still less than the price of a disc drive by itself, though, so if you do have physical games the full console is the better buy right now.
3. PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle | $599.99 $349.99 at Amazon
Save over $250 - We're back down to a rarely spotted record-low price on the PlayStation VR 2 system - a headset our resident virtual reality nerd pits as the best on the market for its price. Not only are you picking up the full system here, but Horizon Call of the Mountain is included as well.
Featured in: Best VR headset
4. Sony DualSense controller | $74.99 $54.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - The official DualSense controller is down to the lowest price I've seen on it since that price got hiked earlier in the year. While it has been $49.99 before that increase, this is still as good as we'll likely see in 2024.
Featured in: Best PS5 controller
5. Astro Bot | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - I've been playing Astro Bot since it launched (and as soon as I get a minute I'll be finishing up that platinum), so can wholeheartedly recommend the newest release at just $49.99. This is the first time I've ever seen a major discount on Astro's latest adventure and it's a stunner.
6. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $69.99 $49.94 on Amazon
Save $20 - Sparking Zero has just dropped its MSRP for the first time at Amazon, with a $20 discount leaving that $69.99 MSRP in the dust. This is a team favorite so any savings are more than welcome, but $49.94 is particularly impressive.
7. Metaphor ReFantazio | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - It turns out being primed for game of the year doesn't get you out of Black Friday deals. Metaphor ReFantazio is one of the biggest releases of 2024 and has been sailing through its reviews - at $20 off you're getting its first discount ever.
8. Silent Hill 2 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Silent Hill 2 is also joining the waves of newly released PS5 games dropping their prices at Amazon. A $20 discount drops us to the spooky remake's lowest ever price this week.
9. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - I celebrated when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth dropped to $49.99 earlier in the year, but now that Best Buy has a brand new record-low on the latest release things are looking even sweeter. You're saving $30 here, scoring a 2024 highlight for just under $40.
10. Marvel Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - I've just finished my first run through of Spider-Man 2 so, platinum in-hand, I can confidently recommend this title to anyone after an open world action adventure. Previous discounts have been rare, but only ever stuck to $49.99 when they did appear - making Best Buy's current offer $10 cheaper than ever before.
11. Sony DualSense Edge controller | $199.99 $189.99 at Walmart
Save $10 - Walmart has a small but still impressive $10 discount on the DualSense Edge this week, kicking Sony's official pro controller down to $189.99. That's still a hefty price tag, but it's worth taking note of - savings here are exceedingly rare and this is as cheap as it's ever been.
Featured in: Best PS5 controller
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - This is the cheapest I've ever seen Tears of the Kingdom - even taking last year's Black Friday deals into consideration. As one of the biggest games on the system, I certainly wasn't expecting a sub-$40 rate here - I'll certainly take it though.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games
2. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | $59.95 $44.99 at Woot
Save $15 - A newly released first party title seeing $15 savings? Not even Black Friday has offered up such gold before. Echoes of Wisdom has seen an unseasonably high number of discounts over the last few months, but this $44.99 position is the lowest it's reached.
3. Nintendo Switch Pro controller | $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - I almost gave up on looking for Nintendo Switch Pro controller deals after the last few Black Fridays have come up short. Best Buy's surprised me this year, with a $20 saving on the official gamepad - that's the cheapest I've ever seen and the controller's first saving here of the year.
UK: £49.95 at Amazon
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch controller
4. Mario & Luigi: Brothership | $59.99 $49.99 at Woot
Save $10 - Newly released Nintendo Switch games have been bucking a trend recently, dropping their prices much quicker than older titles. The same is true for Mario & Luigi: Brothership - the puzzle platformer has sailed all the way down to $49.99 at Woot for a rare $10 discount.
5. Genki Covert Dock | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon
Save $12 - This is one of my personal favorite Switch accessories - a super portable dock and charger that costs far less than Ninty's own model. You're saving $12 on the Genki Covert Dock at Amazon right now - leaving us at a record-low price on a gadget I use every day.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch accessories
6. Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - This is an older release, but that doesn't mean Super Mario Odyssey sees regular discounts. In fact, it's hard to find this day one release for less than MSRP most of the time. Best Buy has swooped in with a $30 discount in this year's Black Friday deals, the largest saving I've seen yet.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games
7. Joy-Con L/R red and blue | $79.99 $59.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - Official Joy-Con sets almost never drop down to $60, but Best Buy has us just a hair under that threshold this week. You're saving $20 on the red / blue version - perfect if you want more multiplayer options.
UK: £59.99 at Argos
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch controller
8. Hori Split Pad Pro | $49.99 $38.99 at Walmart
Save $11 - I use the Hori Split Pad Pro whenever I'm in handheld mode - the chunkier controllers and larger thumbsticks are just more comfortable than the Joy-Con and make for a better gaming experience overall. Today's $38.99 sale price at Walmart drops these gamepads down below the $42.99 position I usually see when this model is on sale.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch controller
9. Genki ShadowCast 2 | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - The Genki ShadowCast is actually a cheap capture card, but I just use it to play Nintendo Switch games on my iPad. Simply connect it to your dock and then you can play on anything with a USB-C port. Amazon has returned the second generation model to its lowest price yet in this week's Black Friday deals.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch accessories
Best Black Friday Xbox deals
1. Xbox Wireless Controller | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - This is a discount that only ever appears on Black Friday, and it's taken a little while to jump onto the shelves this year. Right now, Best Buy is one of the only retailers offering this $20 discount on the Xbox Wireless Controller, but considering it's the lowest price this gamepad has been yet that competition's going to heat up soon.
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X controllers
2. Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months | $42.89 $27.99 at CDKeys
Save $14.90 - I used to see discounts like this far more regularly, but since Xbox put its Game Pass prices up they're particularly rare. This 3 month code is going for just $27.99 at CDKeys right now - and that's one of the lowest prices I've seen all year.
UK: £21.49 at CDKeys
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X accessories
3. PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox | $179.99 $159.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - The Victrix Pro BFG is the best controller our gamepad nerd Duncan has had his hands on so far, and this Xbox compatible version is a little newer to the shelves. That makes today's $20 discount all the more enticing - it's at a record-low price that I've only seen in the last few days.
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X controllers
4. WD Black C50 1TB Storage Expansion Card | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - I already knew the WD Black C50 offered better value for money than the Seagate Storage card, but at $99.99 Amazon is doubling down. This is a brand new record-low price on the 1TB storage card, and it's certainly beating its competitor's $129.99 price.
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X hard drives
5. Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition | $79.99 $39.99 at Xbox
Save $40 - The Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition is now down to just $39.99 on Xbox's own marketplace - a fantastic price for both expansions and the full game itself. I mainlined this one as soon as it hit the shelves and recommend it to both OG Alan Wake fans and Control players as well.
UK: £32.49 at Xbox
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X games
6. Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Star Wars Outlaws didn't have the best release, but with a few patches under its belt things are looking up. You can take full advantage of those fixes without investing the full $70 here, with Amazon dropping the Xbox version to a record-low $39.99.
7. TEKKEN 8 | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $34.99 - It may seem like a long time ago, but Tekken 8 actually only launched this year. That makes Amazon's current $29.99 sales price all the more impressive, let alone the fact that this is one of the best fighting games I've ever played.
UK: £29.99 at Argos
Best Black Friday PC deals
1. Asus ROG Ally Z1E | $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 - The Asus ROG Ally Z1E is actually my go-to for PC gameplay whenever I'm not testing a gaming laptop. The handheld has fully won me over in the last couple of years, after a rocky start. With full Windows at your fingertips and a fantastic level of power, this is a must-see - especially now that it's $150 off at Best Buy.
Featured in: Best gaming handheld
2. Asus TUF A15 15.6-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy
Save $400 - This is a return of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal I've ever seen - and it just so happens to sit on my favorite budget rig on the market. The Asus TUF A15 balances its power and price tag perfectly, and that means excellent value when record-low prices like this hit the shelves.
Specs: Intel i7-13620H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display
Featured in: Best gaming laptop
3. Yeyian Yumi | $1,199.99 $699.99 at Newegg
Save $500 - I go back to the Yeyian Yumi for this discount every Black Friday - it's a fantastic saving on a solid build with plenty of room to grow. If you're looking for a starter system to upgrade as you go this is as good as it gets this Black Friday.
Specs: Intel Core i5-12400F, Nvidia RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR4
4. Asus ROG Ally X | $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 - The Asus ROG Ally X crashed onto the market this year, promising a boosted battery life and more RAM for a slight uptick in price. That increase was a little too large for me to recommend at full MSRP, but if you have more cash to invest in a handheld system this $100 discount squares things away much nicer.
UK: £799 at Currys
5. Dell G16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,899.99 $1,299.99 at Dell
Save $600 - An Intel i9 processor? 32GB RAM? 240Hz QHD+ display? This RTX 4070 configuration of the Dell G16 has reminded me why I always go back to this budget rig for high-value Black Friday deals. You're getting specs rarely found at $1,299.99 in this build - all thanks to a $600 discount at Dell.
Specs: Intel i9-13900HX | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display
6. Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4070 Super gaming PC | $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Dell
Save $400 - The Alienware Aurora R16 is one of our favorite gaming PC prebuilds, and an RTX 4070 Super configuration is going for just $1,499.99 in Dell's own Black Friday deals this week. That's excellent value for the latest specs and chassis.
Specs: Intel i7-14700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 Super | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD
Featured in: Best gaming PC
7. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy
Save $400 - This Lenovo Legion pro 5i is down to a new record-low $1,499.99 sales price at Best Buy - the 32GB RAM / i9 model has only ever hit $1,599.99 in the past. With an extra $100 off that final price, there's some fantastic performance up for grabs here.
Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4070 | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display
8. Razer Blade 16 16-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop | $3,599.99 $2,999.99 at Amazon
Save $600 - The Razer Blade 16 is my favorite 16-inch gaming laptop on the market, and this high-end RTX 4080 configuration has just dropped to a record-low price at Amazon. It's still a premium machine, so that $2,999.99 price tag isn't going to suit more casual players - but with the best OLED display I've used so far and a luxury chassis in tow it's certainly worth investigating if you're looking to invest.
Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ OLED display
Featured in: Best gaming laptop
Live updates
Should you buy early Black Friday deals?
Of course, being so close to Black Friday itself it can be nerve-wracking jumping in ahead of time. There are no guarantees when it comes to holiday sales, but we can make some educated guesses based on previous years. I don't tend to see too many major saving increases between now and the main event. If a product is already on sale right now, it's not likely to drop too much further on the day itself. Of course, the cheaper the price the less of a risk. If you're eyeing up a premium TV and it sheds another couple of percent you could be out a few hundred dollars. A cheap Xbox controller though? It's only likely to drop by another couple of bucks if anything.
In general, it's the products that aren't on sale right now that will see the biggest on-the-day savings. They may have been discounted over the last few weeks and jumped back up in price in recent days, or they may have never taken a price cut before. If either of these are the case I would definitely wait to see what Friday has in store before diving into early deals.
When will Black Friday deals begin?
Black Friday officially starts at midnight on the morning of Friday November 29, but we've actually seen early discounts landing on the shelves since the start of the month. Amazon, Walmart, Newegg, and Best Buy have been busy discounting everything from consoles to games and accessories over the last few weeks, slowly gathering their full sale together ahead of this week.
It's often these early discounts that form the majority of official Black Friday deals when the time comes, with a few extras thrown in for good measure. While there's no doubt surprises to come on Friday, then, we're actually already in the middle of this year's Black Friday event.