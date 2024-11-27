The best Black Friday deals for gamers 2024: I've handpicked the 35 biggest sales on the shelves this week

Black Friday deals are here, and with brand new record-low prices on every console, hefty discounts on RTX 40-Series PCs, and surprisingly cutthroat savings on the latest games things are already looking pretty sweet. This isn't my first rodeo. I've been tracking Black Friday sales for years now - since 2019 if you're counting. I've seen console generations end and begin, record-low prices beaten, and retailer tactics evolving over time. That means I know a good deal when I spot one, and I know exactly where to look to find all the biggest offers on the shelves.

I'm putting that experience to good use this Black Friday. I've scrolled through every major retailer, cherry-picking the deals and bundles that are actually worth your time this Thanksgiving week. How do I know they're worth it? I started my hunt by grabbing the gadgets, games, and gizmos that I (or someone on the GamesRadar team) have real hands-on experience with. Anything we don't recommend using doesn't make it into this list.

That was still a pretty hefty wad of deals, so I price checked every item to make sure it's not just the cheapest on the web, but that it's at or near a record-low price. It's pretty wild out there - but you won't find anything that's been cheaper in recent memory listed below. That leaves us with 35 of the hottest Black Friday deals gamers should be rallying around this week.

Best Black Friday PS5 deals

1. PS5 Slim | $499.99 $424 at Amazon

The full disc edition of the PS5 Slim is now down to its lowest price yet. I've only ever seen $50 off this console in the past, but Amazon has a full $75 discount - that's perfect if you've waited for the holiday season to upgrade or make the swap to the slimmer version. UK: £479.99 £399.99 at Amazon

2. PS5 Slim Digital | $449.99 $374 at Amazon

If you don't need the disc drive straight away, the Digital version is available for a much lower price - you're saving the full $75 here and grabbing the same PS5 system for $50 less than the disc model. That's still less than the price of a disc drive by itself, though, so if you do have physical games the full console is the better buy right now. UK: £389.99 £309 at Amazon

3. PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle | $599.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save over $250 - We're back down to a rarely spotted record-low price on the PlayStation VR 2 system - a headset our resident virtual reality nerd pits as the best on the market for its price. Not only are you picking up the full system here, but Horizon Call of the Mountain is included as well. UK: £529.99 £339 at Amazon Featured in: Best VR headset

5. Astro Bot | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - I've been playing Astro Bot since it launched (and as soon as I get a minute I'll be finishing up that platinum), so can wholeheartedly recommend the newest release at just $49.99. This is the first time I've ever seen a major discount on Astro's latest adventure and it's a stunner. UK: £59.99 £43.99 at Amazon

6. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $69.99 $49.94 on Amazon

Save $20 - Sparking Zero has just dropped its MSRP for the first time at Amazon, with a $20 discount leaving that $69.99 MSRP in the dust. This is a team favorite so any savings are more than welcome, but $49.94 is particularly impressive. UK: £69.99 £48.22 at Amazon

7. Metaphor ReFantazio | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - It turns out being primed for game of the year doesn't get you out of Black Friday deals. Metaphor ReFantazio is one of the biggest releases of 2024 and has been sailing through its reviews - at $20 off you're getting its first discount ever. UK: £59.99 £34.49 at Amazon

8. Silent Hill 2 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Silent Hill 2 is also joining the waves of newly released PS5 games dropping their prices at Amazon. A $20 discount drops us to the spooky remake's lowest ever price this week. UK: £59.99 £54.95 at Amazon

9. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - I celebrated when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth dropped to $49.99 earlier in the year, but now that Best Buy has a brand new record-low on the latest release things are looking even sweeter. You're saving $30 here, scoring a 2024 highlight for just under $40. UK: £69.99 £34 at Amazon

10. Marvel Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - I've just finished my first run through of Spider-Man 2 so, platinum in-hand, I can confidently recommend this title to anyone after an open world action adventure. Previous discounts have been rare, but only ever stuck to $49.99 when they did appear - making Best Buy's current offer $10 cheaper than ever before. UK: £69.99 £30 at Amazon

11. Sony DualSense Edge controller | $199.99 $189.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - Walmart has a small but still impressive $10 discount on the DualSense Edge this week, kicking Sony's official pro controller down to $189.99. That's still a hefty price tag, but it's worth taking note of - savings here are exceedingly rare and this is as cheap as it's ever been. UK: £209.99 £179.97 at Amazon Featured in: Best PS5 controller

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This is the cheapest I've ever seen Tears of the Kingdom - even taking last year's Black Friday deals into consideration. As one of the biggest games on the system, I certainly wasn't expecting a sub-$40 rate here - I'll certainly take it though. UK: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games

2. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | $59.95 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - A newly released first party title seeing $15 savings? Not even Black Friday has offered up such gold before. Echoes of Wisdom has seen an unseasonably high number of discounts over the last few months, but this $44.99 position is the lowest it's reached. UK: £49.99 £39 at Amazon

4. Mario & Luigi: Brothership | $59.99 $49.99 at Woot

Save $10 - Newly released Nintendo Switch games have been bucking a trend recently, dropping their prices much quicker than older titles. The same is true for Mario & Luigi: Brothership - the puzzle platformer has sailed all the way down to $49.99 at Woot for a rare $10 discount. UK: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

5. Genki Covert Dock | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - This is one of my personal favorite Switch accessories - a super portable dock and charger that costs far less than Ninty's own model. You're saving $12 on the Genki Covert Dock at Amazon right now - leaving us at a record-low price on a gadget I use every day. Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch accessories



6. Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This is an older release, but that doesn't mean Super Mario Odyssey sees regular discounts. In fact, it's hard to find this day one release for less than MSRP most of the time. Best Buy has swooped in with a $30 discount in this year's Black Friday deals, the largest saving I've seen yet. UK: £49.99 £34.95 at Amazon Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games

7. Joy-Con L/R red and blue | $79.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Official Joy-Con sets almost never drop down to $60, but Best Buy has us just a hair under that threshold this week. You're saving $20 on the red / blue version - perfect if you want more multiplayer options. UK: £59.99 at Argos Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch controller

9. Genki ShadowCast 2 | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Genki ShadowCast is actually a cheap capture card, but I just use it to play Nintendo Switch games on my iPad. Simply connect it to your dock and then you can play on anything with a USB-C port. Amazon has returned the second generation model to its lowest price yet in this week's Black Friday deals. Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch accessories



Best Black Friday Xbox deals

1. Xbox Wireless Controller | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This is a discount that only ever appears on Black Friday, and it's taken a little while to jump onto the shelves this year. Right now, Best Buy is one of the only retailers offering this $20 discount on the Xbox Wireless Controller, but considering it's the lowest price this gamepad has been yet that competition's going to heat up soon. UK: £54.99 £38.99 at Amazon Featured in: Best Xbox Series X controllers

2. Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months | $42.89 $27.99 at CDKeys

Save $14.90 - I used to see discounts like this far more regularly, but since Xbox put its Game Pass prices up they're particularly rare. This 3 month code is going for just $27.99 at CDKeys right now - and that's one of the lowest prices I've seen all year. UK: £21.49 at CDKeys Featured in: Best Xbox Series X accessories



4. WD Black C50 1TB Storage Expansion Card | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - I already knew the WD Black C50 offered better value for money than the Seagate Storage card, but at $99.99 Amazon is doubling down. This is a brand new record-low price on the 1TB storage card, and it's certainly beating its competitor's $129.99 price. UK: £149.99 £114.99 at Amazon Featured in: Best Xbox Series X hard drives

5. Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition | $79.99 $39.99 at Xbox

Save $40 - The Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition is now down to just $39.99 on Xbox's own marketplace - a fantastic price for both expansions and the full game itself. I mainlined this one as soon as it hit the shelves and recommend it to both OG Alan Wake fans and Control players as well. UK: £32.49 at Xbox Featured in: Best Xbox Series X games

6. Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Star Wars Outlaws didn't have the best release, but with a few patches under its belt things are looking up. You can take full advantage of those fixes without investing the full $70 here, with Amazon dropping the Xbox version to a record-low $39.99. UK: £56.99 £49.99 at Amazon

7. TEKKEN 8 | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $34.99 - It may seem like a long time ago, but Tekken 8 actually only launched this year. That makes Amazon's current $29.99 sales price all the more impressive, let alone the fact that this is one of the best fighting games I've ever played. UK: £29.99 at Argos

Best Black Friday PC deals

2. Asus TUF A15 15.6-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This is a return of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal I've ever seen - and it just so happens to sit on my favorite budget rig on the market. The Asus TUF A15 balances its power and price tag perfectly, and that means excellent value when record-low prices like this hit the shelves. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Featured in: Best gaming laptop

3. Yeyian Yumi | $1,199.99 $699.99 at Newegg

Save $500 - I go back to the Yeyian Yumi for this discount every Black Friday - it's a fantastic saving on a solid build with plenty of room to grow. If you're looking for a starter system to upgrade as you go this is as good as it gets this Black Friday. Specs: Intel Core i5-12400F, Nvidia RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR4

4. Asus ROG Ally X | $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Asus ROG Ally X crashed onto the market this year, promising a boosted battery life and more RAM for a slight uptick in price. That increase was a little too large for me to recommend at full MSRP, but if you have more cash to invest in a handheld system this $100 discount squares things away much nicer. UK: £799 at Currys

5. Dell G16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,899.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $600 - An Intel i9 processor? 32GB RAM? 240Hz QHD+ display? This RTX 4070 configuration of the Dell G16 has reminded me why I always go back to this budget rig for high-value Black Friday deals. You're getting specs rarely found at $1,299.99 in this build - all thanks to a $600 discount at Dell. Specs: Intel i9-13900HX | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display

6. Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4070 Super gaming PC | $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $400 - The Alienware Aurora R16 is one of our favorite gaming PC prebuilds, and an RTX 4070 Super configuration is going for just $1,499.99 in Dell's own Black Friday deals this week. That's excellent value for the latest specs and chassis. Specs: Intel i7-14700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 Super | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD Featured in: Best gaming PC

7. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This Lenovo Legion pro 5i is down to a new record-low $1,499.99 sales price at Best Buy - the 32GB RAM / i9 model has only ever hit $1,599.99 in the past. With an extra $100 off that final price, there's some fantastic performance up for grabs here. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4070 | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display