The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset hasn't been this cheap for months and is worth adding to your setup before Black Friday

When you first pop a SteelSeries gaming headset on your head, it's hard to imagine using anything else. I discovered this when using models like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P, which overshadowed other headsets with its impressive audio drivers, build quality, and comfort. With the brand's mid-range cups being enough to satisfy even the most annoying of audiophiles, like myself, high-end options like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless blow everything out of the water. Normally this massive step up, like all good things, comes at a cost - but that cost has been significantly reduced today.



With Black Friday on the horizon, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset is now available for $272.99 at Amazon, an entire $77 off its MSRP. This is not only a huge upgrade from SteelSeries's back catalog but is one of best gaming headsets money can buy if our testing is anything to go by. It puts others to shame with its high audio quality, multi-console compatibility, and ingenious battery charging options. We've only ever seen the Pro model cheaper once before, and that was back in October 2023, when the cups were a further $23 off. Since then, prices have been stuck at between $299 and $329 even with discounts. That means that, even at $272.99, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is easy to recommend. Not only is it a rarity to find them lower than $300 for long but the high-powered peripheral has earned the top spot amongst our favorite wireless headsets too.



What sets the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless apart from the brand's lower-range headsets is its inclusion of the Base Station. This little device may bump up the price, but it includes a battery charging station, so you can always ensure you have juice to power through your gaming sessions. While you do need to set aside some precious desk space for it, its dual USB ports make it compatible with gaming PCs, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 consoles. If you are privy to jumping from console to console and don't want to jump through multiple headsets, the Nova Pro Wireless has you covered.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $272.99 at Amazon

Save $77 - It's been over a year since the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset was anywhere close to this low a price. For 2024, Amazon has knocked the high-end cups down again, taking a whopping $77 off its MSRP. While it's not the lowest it has ever been, at $272.99 your consoles will thank you for adding the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset to your gaming setup.



Buy it if: ✅ You game across multiple consoles (PC/PS5/Xbox)

✅ You don't mind charging external batteries

✅ You have plenty space for the Base Station Don't buy it if: ❌ You need some RGB lighting when it comes to your favorite peripherals

❌ Multi-platform gaming isn't your thing Price check: Walmart: $299 | Best Buy: $349.99

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless?

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

Gaming headsets on the pricy side, especially ones that boast of both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz compatibility, normally insist they're suitable for multi-platform gaming fans. However, in my experience, that's not always the case. There have been plenty of times I've gone to use a headset with my trusty PlayStation 5, only for the setup to not work properly. As a result, that headset often gets relinquished to a dreaded miscellaneous tech box never to be seen again. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, however, has earned its place on not just the best gaming headset list, but the best wireless gaming headset by doing exactly what it says on the tin. And it does a very good job too.

With its accompanying DAC Base Station device, the Nova Pro Wireless is perfect for those who can't stay on one console long. We were impressed by the peripheral's unique charging solution, high-powered audio quality, and compatibility with just about every current-gen console you can hope for. The DAC hub is decked out with USB ports to hook up to your Xbox Series X/S, PS5, or your Nintendo Switch. While you do have to make sure you can relegate some space for the Base Station, it's also packed with EQ customization options, so you can tweak your game audio, no matter the platform, just to your liking. The hub isn't just ideal if you're a console fanatic, but also if you're fed up with the battery limitations of other high-end headsets.

The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless also offers an alternative battery solution that consists of hot-swappable battery packs. With the hub, you can slot a battery in to charge, while using the other to power through your multiple-hour-long gaming sessions. With other high-end headsets, you have to wait for your cups to charge to get back your favorite Baldur's Gate 3 save. With the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, you can just swap out the batteries when you're almost out of juice and keep romancing Astarion to your heart's content.

At its current price, it even knocks rivals down a peg. Brands like Logitech have their own alternatives to the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, like the Astro A50 X. Their version also comes with a hub that can connect to multiple consoles at a time. If you're catching up with friends on PS5 and need to hop over to Xbox, the KVM switching hub will swap your audio and video at the touch of a button. Yet, even though both are on the expensive side, Logitech drives its price higher by not including all the cables required for setup. Logitech also left out any active noise canceling, and the option of a wired connection, which the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has should you ever need to use it. SteelSeries is also the better option for those who need to take their headset on the go - the Astro limits its Bluetooth to the base station, whereas the Nova Pros are ready to connect wherever, whenever.

