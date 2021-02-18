Fortnite Week 12 quests - How to clear all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 12

The Fortnite Week 12 quests have somewhat of a nautical theme threaded through them, as you'll be looking for artwork from a shipwreck, throwing a fish back from whence it came, using a harpoon gun, and fishing up various types of weapons. Aside from those, the other weekly Fortnite quests see a return of the tourist task to visit different locations around the island, and the destruction of some colorful displays flapping around outside gas stations. If any of these challenges are causing you issues in Fortnite then you've come to the right place, so let us guide you through all of the Fortnite Week 12 quests.

Fortnite Week 12 quests Season 5

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Deal damage within 15 seconds of gliding (200)

Visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay (3)

Destroy inflatable tubemen llamas at gas stations (3)

Find a family portrait from a shipwreck (1)

Throw a fish back in to the water (1)

Hit different opponents with a harpoon gun (3)

Catch different weapon types from fishing spots (3)

If you're having any issues getting through this checklist, then we've got some additional advice to help you through the full set of Fortnite Week 12 quests in Season 5:

Deal damage within 15 seconds of gliding (200)

It can normally be quite hard to deal damage quickly after gliding, unless you land near a weapon and an opponent. Team Rumble mode is your friend here, as you can glide simply by jumping from a height or respawning, so arm yourself then land near the other team and open fire.

Visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay (3)

Fortnite Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay are three landmarks distributed across the island, and we've got their individual locations if you need to track them down.

Destroy inflatable tubemen llamas at gas stations (3)

Wacky waving displays have appeared outside some, but crucially not all gas stations, so if you're out to destroy them then we can show you where you'll find all of the Fortnite inflatable tubemen llamas.

Find a family portrait from a shipwreck (1)

We're not sure whose artwork is washing up on the shore after a nautical mishap, but if you're looking for a Fortnite family portrait from a shipwreck we've got the details of where to find them.

Throw a fish back in to the water (1)

Once you've caught a fish and have it in your inventory, select it and hold the left trigger to bring up a throwing arc, then press the right trigger to throw it back into the water.

Hit different opponents with a harpoon gun (3)

You can find harpoon guns in fishing barrels as well as chests or as floor loot, and their range is somewhat limited by the length of the rope attached to the hook so make sure you get close to your opponents before hitting them.

Catch different weapon types from fishing spots (3)

Using either a fishing rod or harpoon gun, keep targeting the round bubbling fishing spots on the water surface until you've caught the required number of weapon types.

