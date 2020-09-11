Fortnite Sapling Groot location: How to rescue Sapling Groot from Holly Hedges Nursery

Once you unlock Groot in the battle pass, you'll find a challenge that requires you to find the Fortnite Sapling Groot location and rescue your little plant buddy. This is the first of three Groot Fortnite Awakening challenges you'll have to complete if you want the complete version of the character. The exact wording of this task tells you you have to do this:

Rescue Sapling Groot from Holly Hedges Nursery

Unlike some of the other challenges we've been presented with, this one is actually a lot more specific as it narrows down the Fortnite Sapling Groot location to Holly Hedges Nursery. That being said, you may not immediately recognise the name of that place in Fortnite, and even after you get there you still have a decent area to search so you can find your target. To make this easier, we've already been there and rescued Fortnite Sapling Groot, so read on and we'll show you exactly where they're hiding.

Fortnite Sapling Groot location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To begin your search for Fortnite Sapling Groot, you need to head to the Holly Hedges Nursery which, unsurprisingly, is in the Holly Hedges named location to the west side of the island. You may not have know this Garden Center business was called the Holly Hedges Nursery, but however you've referred to it in the past you can't miss it in the middle of the area.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To rescue Fortnite Sapling Groot, go to the outdoor area of the Holly Hedges Nursery, where among the shelving units you'll see various collections of potted plants sat on the ground. Inspect the group of three plants with large fronds that we've highlighted in the image above, and you'll find Fortnite Sapling Groot happily bopping away in the middle of them. Simply interact as Groot and follow the Rescue prompt to complete this challenge and add Sapling Groot to your locker as a new back bling option.

