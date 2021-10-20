How to collect Fortnite IO Base Scrolls

You need to collect Fortnite scrolls at different IO Bases around the Island if you’ve made contact with Dark Jonesy. There are five IO Bases around the Fortnite Island, each with their own scroll, but you only need to collect two for Dark Jonesy. They’re not even particularly hidden either with most being tucked away near a console, desk, or some other object. Use our images and descriptions to easily guide you to the right spots and you’ll have this done in no time. Here are all the IO Base and scroll locations in Fortnite, so that you can easily help Dark Jonesy in his quest.

Where to collect scrolls at IO bases in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are five IO Bases around the Fortnite Island and therefore five possible scrolls to collect. While they are quite spread out across the Island, the northern half of the map has a few that you can quite easily get between, particularly if you’re able to find a car. We recommend dropping into one of the five bases at the start of your match for your first scroll and then travelling to the next closest base to get the second one.

Once you’ve reached a base, you need to find and collect the scroll within. All the scrolls are found on the ground floor of each IO Base, so you don’t need to look upstairs. Once you’ve found a scroll, you collect it by standing nearby and following the interaction button prompt to pick them up for the quest. Do this twice and you’ll have completed this objective for Dark Jonesy, and you’ll be able to continue with his quest.

IO Base Rio Fortnite Scroll location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Base Rio is located on top of a hill just south of the blue steel bridge and to the east of Pleasant Parks. The scroll is next to some boxes and a door.

IO Base Roger Fortnite Scroll location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Base Roger is north of Dirty Docks near a sandy beach on the east coast of the Island. The scroll inside the base is next to some white boxes near the stairs and an orange screen.

IO Base Oscar Fortnite Scroll location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can find Base Oscar near to the southeast of the new Aftermath location in the middle of the Island. The scroll is in front of some black boxes under another orange screen. There is also a door on either side of the boxes.

IO Base Domino Fortnite Scroll location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You’ll see Base Domino southwest of Holly Hedges near a large curve in the road. This base has a large, open garage area and you can find the scroll inside it next to a blue tire rack.

IO Base Echo Fortnite Scroll location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Base Echo is near the top of a mountain in the very south of the Fortnite Island, southwest of Misty Meadows. The scroll inside the base is next to the desk console near the stairs.