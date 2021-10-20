How to recover the Fortnite Spirit Vessel and return it to the Oracle

The Fortnite Spirit Vessel is a much sought-after item, as it features in not one but two of the assignments handed out by Dark Jonesy during the Halloween season. It's particularly of interest as you can't even collect it directly, so to complete the first of the Fortnite quests involving it you'll need to take on ghostly form before you can pick it up. Later on you'll need to return it to the Oracle so you can hear his Vision and expand the Fortnite lore, so you're actually killing two birds with one stone by using this guide. If you're all set, then we've got all the details on how to use a Shadow Stone to recover the Fortnite Spirit Vessel, then return it to the Oracle.

Fortnite Spirit Vessel and Oracle locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two different locations where you can recover the Fortnite Spirit Vessel, which we've marked on the map above. First, you'll need to find and consume one of the small purple Shadow Stones within the nearby crash site, then reach the Spirit Vessel and interact with it while you're still in ethereal form to make the recovery. We've also marked the location of the Oracle, as you'll need to return the Spirit Vessel to them later, though this only involves a conversation so you don't need to physically take anything there.

1. Recover the Fortnite Spirit Vessel west of Weeping Woods

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the Wasted Woods crash site west of Weeping Woods (or southeast of Holly Hedges), look out for the Fortnite Spirit Vessel at the base of a large tree between two big chunks of the Mothership with Alien Slipstreams over them.

2. Recover the Fortnite Spirit Vessel west of Dirty Docks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In the Destroyed Dish crash site to the west of Dirty Docks, you'll find the Fortnite Spirit Vessel if you reach the pylon level with that POI then head west up the hill – it's out in the open on a small patch of stone.

How to return the Fortnite Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his Vision

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To wrap up this questline, you need to return the Fortnite Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his Vision. Handily, it turns out that the Oracle is none other than Dark Jonesy himself, so simply return to the hole blasted in the side of the powerplant building in Steamy Stacks then repeatedly interact with him to hear his Vision. If you get interrupted or were rushing through due to opponents being nearby then here is his message in full:

"My vision is now clear, but I bring dark tidings. Two paths lie ahead of you. On one path, I see sacrifice and loss. On the other, total annihilation."

