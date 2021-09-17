When does Fortnite Season 9 start? Here's everything we know

When does Fortnite Season 9 start is a question that only the most keen players will be asking at this early stage in the current season, as well as considering what fresh theme will run through the Season 9 Battle Pass, but we're still here to address it. The alien invasion may have been thwarted, but the cost of that victory was pieces of The Mothership raining down on the Fortnite island and strewing wreckage everywhere. Worst still, the menacing cubes have returned and opened up portals to the Fortnite Sideways, meaning there's all sorts of monsters to deal with too. We're still getting to grips with these changes, but if you're already looking to the future with Fortnite Season 9 then here's everything we know so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 9 start? The Fortnite Season 9 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Season 8 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the Season 8 Battle Pass will end on December 5. This means that the Fortnite Season 9 start date will most likely be Thursday December 6, but don't expect any official confirmation until much later in the current season.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 9?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

After the cubes and Sideways monsters have been defeated, what changes will we find in Fortnite Season 9? There's no information on the upcoming theme or any specific features yet, as it's far too early for those details to be anywhere other than the drawing board at Epic. However, we can pick out at least one thing we don't expect to change in Season 9: the Punchcards.

Punchcards were introduced in Season 8 of Chapter 2, and have switched up the way Fortnite quests work by having a specific set of tasks for each of the Fortnite characters instead of a limited pool of weekly assignments, with plenty of XP up for grabs for ticking off the punchcard entries for the first time. The question is: will they stay in Fortnite Season 9? Time will tell, but ultimately it will depend on how well players receive this new approach to quests, and whether XP can still be earned at a reasonable rate to progress through the Battle Pass.

How much will the Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you loads of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks. This means that it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Buck bundle in the Fortnite store, which is priced at $7.99 / £6.49. This will get you 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $19.99 / £15.99 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in December.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 9 for now, but with the launch of the new season imminent we'll have all the details very soon!

