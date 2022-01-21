This PS5 SSD deal bags you the Seagate FireCuda 530 PS5 SSD for its lowest ever price

January keeps giving us some excellent PS5 SSD deals, and this one coming right in time for the weekend is no different: you can pick up the exquisite Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with Heatsink for its lowest ever price in the US and for only a few pence off its lowest ever in the UK.

The price of the exquisite drive in its 1TB capacity has crashed to just $209.99 at Amazon US, while in the UK it's just £175.98! Not that it needs reiterating, these are the lowest ever prices so you'll be getting literally the best value for money deals ever on the drive on both sides of the Atlantic.

Not only is Seagate firmly established in the world of console storage, but the hardware behemoth was also one of the first brands to break cover as having PS5-compatible SSDs, and the FireCuda 530 was the first SSD to be confirmed as such. Ever since, there has been a clamor for the drive, particularly as the range has its own built-in, proprietary heatsink solution - saving us the faff and potential drama of having to source and fit an extra item.

And, predictably given its pedigree, not only is the FireCuda 530 right up near the top on our best PS5 SSD guide, but it's also high up on our lists of the tried-and-tested best SSD for gaming too, so we can personally assure you you're making a great choice with this deal.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD | 1TB | $275 $209.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This is the drive's lowest ever price, and we couldn't recommend getting it more at this price point. It's literally the best value for money we've seen this premium drive offer.



Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD | 1TB | £230 £175.98 at Amazon

Save £17 - This is (basically) the SSD's lowest ever UK price. And I say 'basically' because technically it's 49p more than the absolute lowest ever price which we saw last month. But that's incredibly small potatoes if you've been on the lookout for a temptingly-priced PS5 SSD deal on one of the best in the biz.



Along with the best PS5 headsets, and PS5 wireless headsets, PS5 SSDs like this will be the hot-ticket peripherals this year. Make sure you have one in your console as the game library slowly but steadily increases this year.

