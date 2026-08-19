I can barely imagine pulling together the inflated funds for a run-of-the-mill Gen 4 SSD, and yet Lexar has unveiled the new, ridiculously speedy Lexar Thor Ultra M/2 2280 Gen 5 SSDs to the US gaming public. Drives that are sure to require a Hulk-sized amount of cash when they eventually drop. See what I did there.
As reported by ItHome (via NotebookCheck), the Thor Ultra line-up of SSDs can achieve sequential read speeds of up to 11,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 10,000 MB/s, and will be available in capacities ranging from 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB at launch. When will that be? Well, Lexar's official product page doesn't mention it quite yet, but I only hope it's sooner rather than later for those of you in the US after a Gen 5 SSD, as these are already steadily available here in the UK.
UK gamers can already snag up these Gen 5 drives
If you're based in the UK, you can already pick up the Lexar Thor Ultra line-up starting from £119.99 at Amazon for the 512GB model and £179.99 for the 1TB version.
Achieving read and write speeds of up to 11,000 and 10,000 MB/s is pretty mind-boggling, even for a Gen 5 drive. To put that into perspective, the Samsung 990 Pro, which our team dubbed the best SSD for gaming, achieved 7,462MB/s reads and 6,877MB/s writes in our review. That's pretty much the upper echelon of what a Gen 4 drive can achieve, and the Thor Ultra line achieves almost double.
It's not entirely unexpected, as Gen 5 drives are known for their ridiculous speedy performance, like the Crucial T700 Pro. In our review, it was able to reach sequential read and write speeds of 12,379 and 11,517 MB/s, which is even faster than this incoming Lexar SSD line. The thing is, Crucial has exited the business of providing storage options to general consumers like you and me, so pricing and availability can be all over the place.
The introduction of a new speedy Gen 5 lineup of drives is more than welcome in that respect, particularly as the Thor Ultra SSDs also have a 5-year warranty and an endurance rating of up to 3000 TBW. If you stick with the lower capacities like the 512 GB model, you'll have a 350 TBW at your disposal instead, which should still allow you to get your money's worth and have them last a lifetime, whatever that MSRP will be.
While Lexar hasn't yet divulged any US pricing or availability, do remember that you don't need to have a Gen 5 drive as part of your gaming rig. For one, your motherboard might not even have a compatible slot for it. But also, the differences in performance aren't that noticeable, all things considered.
They'll be noticeable if you're shifting large quantities of data, but every time our team has tested one of these speedy drives, we haven't found any modern games that benefit from or make use of its speedy capabilities. With that in mind, there's no shame in sticking with a Gen 4 alternative, should you find one at a price you're comfortable with as the RAM Storage Crisis rages on.
In the meantime, I'm currently testing the Lexar Play X SSD and should have a review up shortly if you're eager to see how it shapes up amongst other SSDs we've tested.
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Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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