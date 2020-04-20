How to stream Iron Man online and on TV around the world

Tony Stark played a huge role in Avengers: Endgame, so you may be wondering how you can stream Iron Man online and get your fix of the billionaire playboy philanthropist's full story. Fortunately for us, it's not all that difficult.

If you want to stream Iron Man, you basically need Disney Plus. The character's solo movies - Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and Iron Man 3 - can all be found on the streaming service alongside each Avengers film. His co-starring role in Captain America: Civil War is also available there, bringing us what is nearly the complete Tony Stark saga from beginning to end (barring Spider-Man: Homecoming and a small post-credits scene at the end of The Incredible Hulk, anyway). And because the Disney Plus price isn't all that high, you can binge each instalment on a budget… particularly if you make the most of the seven-day Disney Plus free trial .

Live in a part of the world that doesn't have a Disney Plus sign-up yet? Don't worry - we've got handy tricks for seeing each instalment of Iron Man below (particularly if you want to know how to watch The Mandalorian or how to watch The Simpsons online as well). Just scroll down to the bottom of the page and you'll get all the info you need to catch up with the founding Avenger no matter where you are.

Stream Iron Man - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Disney Plus is the easiest way to watch any Iron Man movie in the US, at least when it comes to streaming services. You'll find every instalment there, including each Avengers film. And at just $6.99 per month? it's not unreasonable value for money either. If you want maximum bang for back, an alternative Disney Plus deal is on offer too; you can pick up a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. That's loads of content to keep you busy beyond the Marvel universe.

Stream Iron Man - Canada

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

If you're based in Canada, getting hold of the complete Iron Man saga isn't too tricky. You just need Disney Plus - most of the character's appearances are there, including the Avengers franchise. For $9.99 per month (to say nothing of the seven day free trial), it's certainly cheaper than buying each one digitally or on disc. Particularly because most Marvel universe movies can be found here, not to mention a ton of other films, TV shows, and documentaries. Classic Disney flicks? Check. Pixar movies? Check. Star Wars in its entirety? Check. It's an exhaustive list.

Stream Iron Man - UK

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month

All the Iron Man movies can be found on Disney Plus UK right now. And at an oh-so-cheap £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a year, it's hardly going to break the bank either. Once you're done with Robert Downey Jr's Avenger, there's plenty of other things to keep you busy as well. Every Pixar movie can be found on Disney Plus, not to mention the full Star Wars saga (including the animated shows). Then there's a whole bunch of Fox content like the X-Men franchise and Avatar.

Stream Iron Man - Australia

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

Where can you find Iron Man in Australia? You guessed it - on Disney Plus. Each film in the series (including his appearance in the Avengers franchise) can be seen on the House of Mouse's new streaming service. Sweet! There's a whole world of content to watch once you're done with Tony Stark, too. Everything from Star Wars to Avatar can be found here, including a full suite of National Geographic documentaries. Oh, and don't forget The Simpsons!

How to stream Iron Man online anywhere else