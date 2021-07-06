Fortnite Welcome Gifts locations - where to place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery

Placing Fortnite welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery is the perfect way to get acquainted with this fresh area, and introduce yourself to the new inhabitants so you can make a good first impression. This neighborly outreach mission forms one of the legendary entries in the Fortnite Week 5 quests, so knowing where to go and what to do once you arrive there is essential. This may involve visiting a new point of interest in Fortnite, but if you think it through then you shouldn't find it hard to work out where it is, and when you arrive there these are all of the Fortnite welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery locations you need to know.

Fortnite Holly Hatchery location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Fortnite Holly Hatchery, perhaps unsurprisingly, in the location that was previously Holly Hedges on the west side of the island. Watch out, as there may be an increased alien presence in the area now they've taken it over.

Fortnite Welcome Gifts locations in Holly Hatchery

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of ten different Fortnite welcome gifts locations in Holly Hatchery, where you can interact with the glowing outline of a hamper to deposit some treats for the new neighborhood. You only need to place two Fortnite welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery for this assignment, which gives you plenty of freedom for where you actually go to complete it, but we've got the full list of locations here:

Under the tree at the turnaround in the northwest corner In the small park on the north side Behind the house in the northeast corner near the back door By the front door of the house in the northeast corner On the decking beside the house on the west side Next to the front door of the house on the west side Inside the Garden Center by the fountain and flamingoes By the gate leading to the Garden Center outdoor area Beside the front door of the house on the south side Next to the back door of the house on the south side

