Fortnite Week 3 quests: How to finish all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 3

We now have the Fortnite Week 3 quests, and somewhat disappointingly the ongoing storyline theme we saw for the previous week's assignments doesn't seem to have been continued. Instead we have a loosely tied together set of Fortnite quests that mainly involve dealing damage with particular weapons, or looting chests and ammo boxes in specific locations, although at one point you do also need to smash some lavatories to mix things up a bit in Fortnite. If you're having any issues with beating any of these weekly tasks, then we're here to help you with all of the Fortnite Week 3 quests.

Fortnite Week 3 quests Season 5

Stage 1 of 3 - Damage players with Assault Rifles or SMGs (500)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Headshot Damage to players with Pistols or Sniper Rifles (200)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Destroy Toilets (3)





Stage 1 of 4 - Loot Chests in Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges or Retail Row (7)

* Stage 2 of 4 - Eliminations with Rare weapons or greater (3)

* Stage 3 of 4 - Eliminations while in a Vehicle (1)

* Stage 4 of 4 - Loot Ammo Boxes in Salty Towers or Colossal Coliseum (7)

Here we have some additional notes to help you with completing the full list of Fortnite Week 3 quests in Season 5:

Damage players with Assault Rifles or SMGs

This is a pretty standard task to get us started, with the usual comment that Team Rumble is the go-to mode to take this on – find an SMG for close-quarters combat or an assault rifle for longer ranged attacks then damage opponents until you reach the target.

Headshot Damage to players with Pistols or Sniper Rifles

Team Rumble is again the easiest place for this assignment, though remember to aim high as only headshot damage with the specified weapons counts. Landing one good headshot with a sniper rifle should meet the target on its own, so find a good vantage point and look for opponents who aren't moving around.

Destroy Toilets

We're not quite sure what issue Splode has with Fortnite toilets, but thankfully there are plenty of them around to destroy and they all seem to count towards this quest – standard toilets, toilets in cubicles, and even the giant toilet outside Flush Factory on the southwest coast.

Loot Chests in Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges or Retail Row

These three locations are pretty well spread across the island, so wherever you're gliding down into a match you shouldn't be far from one of them to hoover up some chests.

Eliminations with Rare weapons or greater

Basically as long as you avoid grey (Common) or green (Uncommon) weapons then eliminations with everything else should count here – if you play Team Rumble then pretty much all weapons are Rare and above so it won't be hard to find them around the place.

Eliminations while in a Vehicle

There are several options for how to carry out this task, including switching to a passenger position in Fortnite cars or Fortnite helicopters and shooting opponents, though by far the easiest method is to find one of the Fortnite motorboats and use the built-in rockets to eliminate another player.

Loot Ammo Boxes in Salty Towers or Colossal Coliseum

This final task is also pretty simple, so head to one of these named locations on either side of the central desert and start opening ammo boxes.

