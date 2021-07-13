Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull explained – how to use an Inflate-A-Bull for the challenge

The Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull is a brand new item for a legendary quest this week, because you have to use an Inflate-A-Bull to complete all of the Fortnite Week 6 quests. The problem is, because it's brand new and players still aren't used to the Inflate-A-Bull item in Fortnite, the quest can prove to be challenging for some. All you have to do is use one but if you're finding it a little easier said than done, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull, including how to find and use one.

Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull explained

Here are some renders of what the upcoming "Inflate-A-Bull" consumable looks like!Inflate-A-Bull Info:A suit that gives you cow-like properties, such as being able to roll down hills, bounce off cliffs, and be impervious to fire. You know, normal cow stuff.[1/3] pic.twitter.com/M36OwrO92cJune 25, 2021 See more

The Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull is an item that was added in the most recent update and it essentially turns you into a pseudo-cow. With it equipped, you can roll and bounce around to your heart's content. You're also less affected by gravity but if you get shot at by another player, you pop. Just like a real cow. The benefits are on a timer though and you can't engage in combat with it equipped.

There are two methods to finding a Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull, one much more random than the other. The Inflate-A-Bull can be found in chests and as floor loot, so if you're lucky you'll stumble upon one while exploring the island and looting up for the battles ahead.

Alternatively, if you're not fortunate enough to find an Inflate-A-Bull in the wild, you can head over to Rick Sanchez who is selling an Inflate-A-Bull like it's one of his own inventions. Not quite his proudest contraption, we must admit. As long as you have 25 gold bars, you can buy one from him. Rick is located at one of the Fortnite satellite stations between Lazy Lake and Weeping Woods, just below the middle of the map.

That's pretty much all there is to the Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull challenge. Allegedly, the Inflate-A-Bull has a higher chance of spawning at locations related to the alien invasion – on top of abductors, in the Mothership, etc. – but this is all anecdotal so may not actually be the case. Even so, it's worth a shot if you can't find one anywhere else.

