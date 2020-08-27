Fortnite Floating Rings at Misty Meadows locations: Where to collect all of them

The new season has arrived, but a set of Fortnite floating rings at Misty Meadows are here to remind us that not everything has drastically changed, at least when it comes to the weekly tasks. Hoovering up these floating orbs is the order of the day if you want to clear that entry in the Fortnite Week 1 challenges, and if you're after a helping hand to track them all down then we're here to offer it to you. We've had plenty of similar challenges to this in recent times, but even if you're a Fortnite beginner and it's all new to you then it shouldn't cause you any issues. Follow our lead and we'll highlight all of the Fortnite floating rings at Misty Meadows locations, so you can make like Sonic and gather them all.

Fortnite Floating Rings at Misty Meadows locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Misty Meadows can be found down in the lower section of the map, sitting just south of the large lake. There are quite a few buildings as this is one of the most built-up areas in the game, and this challenge takes advantage of that as all four of the Fortnite floating rings at Misty Meadows are sat on rooftops, so either build your way up or bash you way out from inside the attics to reach them. We've marked their locations on the map above, but if you need more pointers then here's where to look:

On the roof of the clock tower

On the roof of the long building with several sideways ridges

On the roof the smaller building to the far east side

On the roof of the separate house on the hill to the south

So that's where you'll find all four of those Fortnite floating rings at Misty Meadows to add to your collection. Thankfully they're all pretty close and easy to get to, so you should wrap this one up without too much hassle.

