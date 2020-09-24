Fortnite Floating Rings at Coral Castle locations: How to collect them all

This week there are Fortnite floating rings at Coral Castle waiting for you to collect them. You should be familiar with how these work by now, so if you're making your way down the list of Fortnite Week 5 challenges then get yourself over to this nautical location and jump through the rings to collect them. As with all of these tasks in Fortnite, you'll need to watch out for other players trying to complete their own collections, but there's the added peril of Loot Sharks patrolling the waters too, so keep your wits about you while we direct you to all of the Fortnite floating rings at Coral Castle locations you need to know.

Fortnite Floating Rings at Coral Castle locations

Coral Castle Floating Ring 1

Coral Castle is a relatively recent addition to the island, tied in to previous season superhero Aquaman and emerging from the waters in the northwest corner of the map. Make your way to this watery location then check out the four Fortnite floating rings at Coral Castle locations we've marked on this map, and if you're looking for extra directions then these are the exact places you need to visit:





The first Fortnite floating ring at Coral Castle is above this golden dome, atop a tower on the southernmost sand bank.





Coral Castle Floating Ring 2

Head north to the largest building in the centre of the location, where the second Fortnite floating ring at Coral Castle is up on the roof.





Coral Castle Floating Ring 3

The third Fortnite floating ring at Coral Castle is found to the northeast of the area, on top of another tower sat on a small hill.





Coral Castle Floating Ring 4

You'll find the fourth and final Fortnite floating ring at Coral Castle at the north end of the location, above another golden dome topping a small bridge.

That's all there is to it, so gather up all four of the Fortnite floating rings at Coral Castle and you can firmly tick this challenge off your list.

