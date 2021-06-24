Fortnite cat food locations - where to collect cat food in Dirty Docks or Retail Row

Having to collect Fortnite cat food in Dirty Docks or Retail Row sounds like the sort of task we'd be set by Kit. While the diminutive feline is no longer an NPC character you can meet in the game, we're now seeing his cute little face (replete with chef's hat) on the shipping containers and packing boxes found near these collectible tins. You'll need to pick up two of them for this final legendary part of the Fortnite Week 3 quests, and helpfully there are several places you can do this so you have a choice of where to head in Fortnite to gather up the kibble. If you're looking for some pointers then we have all of the Fortnite cat food locations, and details for exactly where to go to collect cat food.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite boars | Fortnite chickens | Fortnite aliens | Fortnite UFOs | Fortnite alien artifacts | Fortnite Mothership | Fortnite alien parasite | Fortnite payphones | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite vending machines | Fortnite tech weapons | Fortnite satellite stations | Fortnite IO Guards | Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests

Fortnite Cat Food locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two different Fortnite cat food locations available to you, in Dirty Docks and Retail Row, which we've marked on the map above. You only need to collect two cat food items in total and there are two in each location, which means you only need to visit one of these places to complete the quest – though if you somehow get interrupted after only collecting one then you could go to the second area to pick up the other. We've got the specific details for these Fortnite cat food locations below, so you can pinpoint where you need to go.

Note: there are also stacks of cat food found inside an Imagined Order building on the northeast side of Corny Crops, however these do not count towards this quest and cannot be collected.

Collect Fortnite Cat Food in Dirty Docks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you go to collect Fortnite cat food in Dirty Docks then two locations you need are very close together, as they're both found within the stacks of shipping containers on the southeast side of the main area near the base of the cranes.

Collect Fortnite Cat Food in Retail Row

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can also collect Fortnite cat food in Retail Row, and again the two locations you need are close to each other. One is inside the large NOMS store, on the floor by the back wall between the chilled section and the shelves, and the other is to the rear of the building by the loading bay behind the detective agency.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 8