The EU PlayStation Store is having a flash sale, here are the games to get

You lucky ducks living in the EU region, the PlayStation Store is having a flash sale this weekend (May 19 - May 21) just for you. There's no official theme, but judging by what's on sale, I'd say PlayStation is more or less embracing the weirdest of the bunch this time around. You've got games like Goat Simulator, I Am Bread, Octodad: Dadliest Catch, and the Mega Man Legacy Collection. Like I said: weird.

Feel free to take a look at all the games on sale by heading to the flash sale landing page, or check out our recommendations below (all prices shown are without taking additional savings like coupons or PS Plus into account):

ClusterTruck was £11.99, now £3.99 (67% off)

Lara Croft Go was £7.99, now £3.29 (59% off)

Limbo was £7.39, now £2.49 (66% off)

Mega Man Legacy Collection was £11.99, now £3.99 (67% off)

Virginia was £7.99, now £3.29 (59% off)

If you're more the type to scope out games that are up and coming, make sure to check out our coverage of the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal - including a tour of the planet Nessus.